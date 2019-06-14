Tesla eyes off new site for Northern Rivers expansion

CHARGER: One of the first Tesla cars to test out the new charging station at the Macadamia Castle in the Northern Rivers.

CHARGER: One of the first Tesla cars to test out the new charging station at the Macadamia Castle in the Northern Rivers. Courtesey of Tony Gilding

SUPERCHARGER, the Tesla network of chargers for their electric cars, could extend its Northern Rivers presence if a proposal goes ahead at New Italy.

Treasurer at the New Italy Progress Association, Peter Blackwood, confirmed the technology corporation contacted the community organisation with a proposal.

"About three weeks ago we received a contact from Tesla Australia and, after a phone call, we received a short form proposal about what Tesla were thinking of doing," he said.

"The proposal was that they would like to install six Tesla electric vehicle charging stations on the site at New Italy.

"It was explained to me at the time that Tesla is looking to expand its network around NSW."

Mr Blackwood said the company contacted the association as it manages the New Italy Museum affairs, which is located near the Pacific Highway.

"Obviously, it's a very convenient location for an electric vehicle charging station," he said.

"The association owns the museum site. The arrangement would be that they would site their charging station on the land owned by the association in the vicinity of the museum.

"As far as the benefits for us, the most obvious one would be the increase patronage of our site by virtue of bringing in travellers driving Tesla vehicles."

Mr Blackwood said the association had a positive reaction to the proposal.

"It was referred to our management committee for consideration," he said.

"The economic benefits would only be the overflow of patronage into our site.

"We asked the Tesla representative to discuss the proposal with another party - a company considering building a service centre adjacent to the highway near New Italy.

"We thought both parties should talk about their plans."

The association will be holding a community consultation evening on July 7 at the New Italy Community Hall to discuss the plans for a possible service centre by developers Benzina, despite that the company has not yet lodged a development application with Richmond Valley Council.

The Macadamia Castle already features Tesla superchargers at its site in Knockrow, near Bangalow.