BIOGRAPHER: Professor Jenny Hocking, Contributed
Terrorism and politics expert will make an interesting date

Javier Encalada
20th Mar 2019 2:00 AM | Updated: 12:00 PM
POLITICS in the Pub is a monthly activity organised by the Ngara Institute.

The next of such talks will feature emeritus Professor at Monash University, Jenny Hocking, lauded as one of Australia's leading political biographers and academic commentators on terrorism laws.

She is best known for her exceptional and award-winning two-part biography of former ALP Prime Minister, Gough Whitlam: Gough Whitlam: A Moment in History, and Gough Whitlam: His Time.

The lecture is titled The Way of the Reformer is Hard: Gough Whitlam's activist government, its obstruction and dismissal - lessons for today.

Given last week's terrorist attack in Christchurch, New Zealand, by an Australian man, professor Hockin's lecture may delve into a conversation about terrorism too.

Professor Hocking's talk at the Ngara Institute's Politics in the Pub on March at the Courthouse Hotel in Mullumbimby from 7pm. $10 donation.

Next on the Nagara's talk series will feature journalist John Pilger at the Cavanbah Centre, 249 Ewingsdale Rd, Byron Bay, on Wednesday, April 10 from 7pm. Tickets are $27.46.

Pilger's talk is titled Breaking the Silence on Propaganda Inside the Australian Bubble: False Enemies, Real Threats and Heroes Unsung.

Pilger is a strong advocate for independence of the media, and supporter of Australian Julian Assange.

Future Ngara Instute talks in their 2019 program will include former Labor Senator Margaret Reynolds, freelance investigative journalist and film-maker Anthony Lowenstein, Professor of History at the Australian National UniversityFrank Bongiorno, Professor of Social Police at RMIT University Rob Watts, and Dahr Jamail, an American journalist who was one of the few un-embedded journalists to report extensively from Iraq during the 2003 Iraq invasion.

Nagar's third annual lecture, to be held in July, will feature social researcher Hugh Mackay, who will also present the third Australian Activist of the Year award to climate scientists from the Climate Council, Professors Will Steffen and Lesley Hughes.

The Institute has announced it will host further Politics in the Pub events in Lismore, Kyogle and Melbourne, plus other events in Coffs Harbour and Nimbin.

byron shire mullumbimby ngara institute politics in the pub think tank whatson
Lismore Northern Star

