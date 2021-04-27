Menu
An eight-year-old Territorian has been crowned the undisputed winner of Australia’s Fiercest Bloody Mullet for 2021.
This kid reeled in Australia’s Fiercest Bloody Mullet title

by NATASHA EMECK
27th Apr 2021 6:36 PM
EIGHT-YEAR-OLD Izaac Mason has been crowned the undisputed winner of Australia's Fiercest Bloody Mullet for 2021.

The Nhulunbuy youngster won the popular vote among NT News readers out of a pool of 50 entries.

"He's a little bogan through and through and this mullet was his choice," proud mum Jasmin Foster said.

Izaac Mason reeling in a big one at Nhulunbuy
"He's had this haircut since he was five. He loves it so much that no one's allowed to touch it, only the hairdresser. We can't even send him to a private school because he refuses to part with it."

The Flying Mullet of Tennant Creek's Spitfires footy, Micky Jones, was voted second, followed by beloved Humpty Doo pooch Lucky DaPom.

Seth Vanderkley of Bees Creek, South Darwin Rabbitohs player Phoebe Caudill, Braeden Parnell of The Narrows and Waratah Women's player Isabella Rapson all tied for fourth.

