Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Terrifying new scam has thieves hiding in plain sight

Toni Benson-Rogan
by
25th Oct 2019 12:33 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

CONVINCING new scams are plaguing Queenslanders, with reports fraudulent messages are showing up in the same text threads as trusted major brands. 

Queensland Police have issued a fresh scam warning after Australia Post reported fake texts being sent under their name.

The message states the service has failed to deliver a package and asks customers to click on the link attached to the text.

SCAMMERS TARGET GRIEVING WIDOW HOURS AFTER FATAL CRASH

Text messages pretending to be from Australia Post have been sent to Queensland customers as more sophisticated techniques are being used by scammers. Source: Queensland Police
Text messages pretending to be from Australia Post have been sent to Queensland customers as more sophisticated techniques are being used by scammers. Source: Queensland Police

The link, however, takes the customer to a fake website which asks for personal details - and sometimes a payment.

"Queensland Police have received a number of reports about this scam and ones like it that use well-known brands, authentic-looking messages and increasingly sophisticated phishing techniques," a police spokesperson said.

"Unfortunately, it has become very easy for cybercriminals to steal your personal details and carry out illegal activities in your name."

NEW PLAN TO PROTECT PHONES FROM SCAMMERS

Some cybercriminals have used these details to apply for credit using the stolen details, with those affected being completely unaware of the scam until debt collectors come knocking.

"The best way to protect yourself is through vigilance," the spokesperson said.

"Never click on links or attachments in unexpected texts or emails. Do your own research and ring the agency if you are unsure."

If you are concerned that you have had your ID compromised contact IDCare on 1300 432 273 who can provide you with the best advice on how to respond to identity theft.

Learn more about scams at www.scamwatch.gov.au.

More Stories

australia post editors picks queensland police scammers scams technology

Top Stories

    MISSING GUN: Divers scour river for clues in shooting case

    premium_icon MISSING GUN: Divers scour river for clues in shooting case

    News SPECIALIST police divers have arrived in Lismore as investigations continue into the shooting of a 22-year-old man. WATCH THE VIDEOS.

    Police officer charged over violent arrest of teen boy

    premium_icon Police officer charged over violent arrest of teen boy

    Breaking Law enforcement watchdog found he was struck with a baton 18 times

    • 25th Oct 2019 11:25 AM
    VOTE: Decide who is the region's best wedding photographer

    premium_icon VOTE: Decide who is the region's best wedding photographer

    News The Northern Rivers is home to some incredible wedding photographers

    Casino childcare centre accused of not protecting children

    premium_icon Casino childcare centre accused of not protecting children

    Crime Education department allege incidents were not properly reported