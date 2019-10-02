Menu
Crime

Do you know him? Terrifying moment masked shooter attacks

by PATRICK BILLINGS
2nd Oct 2019 11:29 AM
POLICE investigating a shooting in Mount Gravatt East last month have released footage of the masked gunman.

Just after 9pm, September 15, a man approached a house on Gordon Parade and fired two shots into the front glass doors.

Police have released footage of a shooting in Mt Gravatt East on September 15
Police have released footage of a shooting in Mt Gravatt East on September 15

The man then fled the scene in a car which drove towards Crest Street.

He has been described as wearing a white hoodie, long pants, black shoes and gloves.

His face was also covered.

 

The shattered glass from the door shocked the gunman and caused him to flee.
The shattered glass from the door shocked the gunman and caused him to flee.

 

Two occupants in the house, a 29-year-old woman and a 36-year-old man were not physically injured during the incident.

 

The gunman flees the scene following the incident.
The gunman flees the scene following the incident.

 

Anyone who may recognise the person depicted in the vision is urged to contact police.

