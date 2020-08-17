Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Crime

Terrifying moment man run over trying to stop ute thief

by Brayden Heslehurst
17th Aug 2020 4:09 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

Police have released shocking footage of the moment a man was run over by a ute on Brisbane's bayside.

A 45-year-old man is still in a critical condition at the Princess Alexandra Hospital after the robbery with violence at Manly West on Sunday.

Police are appealing for any information following the robbery, which happened just before noon.

The video shows 45-year-old man, who has driven his ute into a driveway on Peregian Close, when another man approached him from a black Toyota Corolla parked in the street.

Man approaching ute in robbery at Manly West. Picture: QLD Police
Man approaching ute in robbery at Manly West. Picture: QLD Police

A struggle took place between the two men before he drove off in the car, a silver Toyota Hilux.

The ute's driver then attempted to stop the man before he was run over by the vehicle and sustained serious injuries.

Man tries to stop his ute from being stolen in robbery at Manly West. Picture: QLD Police
Man tries to stop his ute from being stolen in robbery at Manly West. Picture: QLD Police

The Toyota Hilux was later found abandoned in Amberjack St.

Detectives are appealing to anyone who may have information, who could identify the man or the Toyota Corolla to contact police.

Community Newsletter SignUp
editors picks qld crime

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        3457 COVID tests, zero positive cases

        Premium Content 3457 COVID tests, zero positive cases

        News ONE Northern Rivers clinic is seeing good numbers, with plenty of local patients presenting for coronavirus testing.

        CRIME SCENE: Detectives, investigators at Kyogle house fire

        Premium Content CRIME SCENE: Detectives, investigators at Kyogle house fire

        News Police have established a crime scene at a Kyogle property

        Man accused of brutal hockey stick attack faces court

        Premium Content Man accused of brutal hockey stick attack faces court

        News He was arrested in connection to a serious assault at South Lismore

        Delays in triple headed trial for accused men

        Premium Content Delays in triple headed trial for accused men

        News Men allegedly used metallic sharp-edged builder’s spacer in assault