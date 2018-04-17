'Terrifying': Coast dad tortures mum using fuel, lighter

A MAROOCHYDORE man who spilled fuel on his girlfriend and threatened to set her on fire was released from jail on Monday.

Brett Ian Turner has spent the past 440 days in prison following the assault at his and his former partner's Pacific Paradise home on January 31, 2017.

He was brought up from the watchhouse on Monday for his sentence at the Maroochydore District Court.

He pleaded guilty to one count of torture and one count of common assault.

The court heard Turner, 34, and his partner had been in a relationship for five years.

She got home from work and the pair got into a fight over finances, the court heard.

Turner was living at the house, but in a detached shed in the yard. The pair had two children together.

During the fight Turner picked up a table and lifted it over his head, threatening to throw it at the woman.

He put the table down and went to his shed where he retrieved a jerry can full of fuel.

He began to pour fuel in the house and, in the process, some spilled on the woman.

When he realised she had fuel on her, Turner told her: "you're going too". He grabbed a lighter and struck it six times near her face.

The court was told the lighter never sparked a flame.

In her terror, the woman ran outside and called police. When officers arrived, they could smell the petrol in the house and see it on her clothing and bare skin.

Police found the jerry can and arrested Turner, who was in his shed.

He admitted to police he said he was going to burn the house down, however, could not remember using the lighter, the court heard.

With time already served taken into account, Judge Robertson ordered no further time be served and Turner was released from custody.