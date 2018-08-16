Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Break in's have been reported by the community in Lismore.
Break in's have been reported by the community in Lismore. Tom Weber
News

Terrifying break-ins have residents on edge

JASMINE BURKE
by
16th Aug 2018 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

LISMORE residents have been left shaken after experiencing every person's nightmare - a home invasion.

Girards Hill resident Tahlia Hyde said she was "freaking out" and warned residents to sleep with one eye open after she found an intruder in their garage.

"My partner found a random guy hiding in our garage," Ms Hyde said on the Lismore Information Exchange Facebook page.

"He left female underwear behind and also left blood in our sink.

"My partner didn't see much as it was dark and we don't have a light in our garage.

"We didn't hear him enter the garage as we were watching TV and my partner just went to get the washing off the line and saw him in there, so it was defiantly a shock for him to find the guy in there.

"All the info I have is he wasn't wearing a shirt, had baggy pants on and had to hold up as he ran away and was about six foot two.

"He also apparently smelt like laundry detergent.

"Please make sure your garage, car, under house etc are locked if you live in the area. Apparently he's been to other houses in the area according to neighbours.

"If anyone has had anything happen like this around the area, please let us know."

It appears the laundry left behind by the man could have belonged to another resident in the area, Jasmine Knight-Smith, after a man showed up on her doorstop pretending to have a heart attack, then stopped her from calling emergency services and requested to come inside.

Ms Knight-Smith wrote on the post that the detergent smell would have been from the man covering himself in her laundry before entering Ms Hyde's place.

The post has certainly sparked interest with community members.

The hundreds of comments included a terrifying experience from Stacey Hourigan from last year.

"Had same thing... he was in my bedroom and flicked a lighter (while he) was on top of me and asked if I wanted to smoke with him," Ms Hourigan wrote.

"Then after making him leave through my kitchen and out (the) gate, when I went back in (the) bedroom he was trying climb in my room again and I said, 'I'm ringing police'. It was so scary.

"They caught him but found he done it to about 10 or more other women and young girls and teens."

break and enter northern rivers community northern rivers crime
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Lismore CBD rescue plan a 'long time coming'

    premium_icon Lismore CBD rescue plan a 'long time coming'

    Council News A HAND up for Lismore business owners struggling under the council's exorbitant rate regime took a mammoth effort - and only just a passed council vote.

    • 16th Aug 2018 12:00 AM
    'Living hell': Airbnb style holiday letting a 'cancer'

    premium_icon 'Living hell': Airbnb style holiday letting a 'cancer'

    Business "We don't have neighbours... we have strangers, coming and going”

    • 16th Aug 2018 12:00 AM
    How an 'enormous' pothole ruined tourist's Lismore holiday

    premium_icon How an 'enormous' pothole ruined tourist's Lismore holiday

    News It's official: Lismore roads are worse than those in Queensland

    • 16th Aug 2018 12:00 AM
    7 times there were rare, deadly diseases on Northern Rivers

    premium_icon 7 times there were rare, deadly diseases on Northern Rivers

    Health What diseases have cropped up locally over the years?

    • 16th Aug 2018 12:00 AM

    Local Partners