Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police are investigating a break and enter near Lismore.
Police are investigating a break and enter near Lismore.
Crime

Terrifying break-in: Woman woke to find man in her house

JASMINE BURKE
by
29th Oct 2018 2:20 PM

INVESTIGATIONS are under way after a terrifying break-in near Lismore over the weekend.

Richmond Police District Inspector Nicole Bruce said a woman woke up about 5am on Saturday and found a man in her Chilcotts Grass house.

The man fled from the property and the woman phoned police.

Insp Bruce said a crime scene was established and a number of items were seized for DNA analysis.

Police are asking anyone with information about this incident to contact their local police station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

northern rivers crime richmond police district
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Man faces court over alleged rape at pub

    premium_icon Man faces court over alleged rape at pub

    Crime A CHAT between two men at a popular pub could be crucial to the case of a man accused of raping a woman in a nearby hotel room, a court has heard.

    • 29th Oct 2018 2:45 PM
    Swans to play Gold Coast at Oakes

    Swans to play Gold Coast at Oakes

    AFL The big men set to fly in Lismore

    • 29th Oct 2018 3:16 PM
    Work begins on Casino's new $1m amphitheatre

    premium_icon Work begins on Casino's new $1m amphitheatre

    News WORK commences on Casino's new $3m community space project

    Hemp Embassy president to fight drug driving charge

    premium_icon Hemp Embassy president to fight drug driving charge

    Crime Michael Balderstone faced Lismore Local Court on Monday morning

    Local Partners