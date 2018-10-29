Terrifying break-in: Woman woke to find man in her house

Police are investigating a break and enter near Lismore.

INVESTIGATIONS are under way after a terrifying break-in near Lismore over the weekend.

Richmond Police District Inspector Nicole Bruce said a woman woke up about 5am on Saturday and found a man in her Chilcotts Grass house.

The man fled from the property and the woman phoned police.

Insp Bruce said a crime scene was established and a number of items were seized for DNA analysis.

Police are asking anyone with information about this incident to contact their local police station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.