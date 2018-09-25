Terrifying break-in: Manager tied up, threatened with knife

UPDATE, 10.40am: THE president of a Lismore club where an armed robbery occurred last night has responded to the incident.

In a statement, Lismore Workers Club's board president Ian Harmon said it was the first time an incident like this had occurred in the 64 years the club had been operating.

The 45-year-old manager of the club told police he was threatened with a knife by a man, who demanded cash about 10.30pm last night.

Mr Harmon said one staff member received minor injuries and confirmed an amount of money was taken.

He said they were focusing on staff wellbeing after the incident.

"We're thankful that incidents like this have rarely occurred in all the years we've been operating in Lismore," Mr Harmon said.

"Our staff have handled themselves in an exemplary manner during an intensely stressful situation, particularly the staff present during the hold-up.

"Our primary concern at this time is the wellbeing of our staff member who was assaulted during the incident.

"That individual is recovering at home."

He said the robbery was a "serious criminal act" and encouraged anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Original story: POLICE will speak to the media this morning to appeal for information about an armed robbery in Lismore overnight.

The 45-year-old manager of the Lismore Workers Club, in Keen St, has told police he was threatened with a knife by a man, who demanded cash about 10.30pm last night.

According to police, the man threatened the manager with a knife and forced him back into the club.

The manager was tied up before being assaulted and forced to open a safe and cash machines.

The man fled with cash, stealing the manager's car.

Police were alerted and officers from Richmond Police District attended and located the employee, a 45-year-old man.

He was treated by paramedics for minor injuries.

A crime scene was established, which has been forensically examined.

Following inquiries, the employee's vehicle was recovered on Victoria Street.

As inquiries continue, police are appealing for public assistance to identify and locate those involved.

Investigators would like to speak to a man who may be able to assist with their inquiries.

The man is described as being aged in his 30s, about 180cm to 185cm tall, and of a solid build.

At the time, he was wearing a blue hooded jumper, a military-style camouflage jacket, dark-coloured long pants, and his face was covered.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.