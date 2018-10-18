Menu
HAIL LIKE BULLETS: Yengarie resident Jeremiah Knight next to a gum tree with hail damage.
HAIL LIKE BULLETS: Yengarie resident Jeremiah Knight next to a gum tree with hail damage.
Terrified family hides in wardrobe as bullet-like hail hits

Blake Antrobus
17th Oct 2018 6:45 PM
AS GOLF-ball sized hail pelted their Mahoney Close home, a terrified Jeremiah Knight and his young family holed up in a walk-in wardrobe to escape the storms.

When he walked outside he was astonished to find the remaining trees looked like they had been blasted by a shotgun.

The Yengarie resident is now tasked with the hefty clean-up of his property after devastating storms rolled through the rural Maryborough region last Thursday.

A tree ripped out by the ferocious winds also damaged the roof after it was thrown over the house.

 

Mr Knight and his wife Kimberley said the storm was the scariest thing they'd ever sat through when they saw the entire back patio shift during the ordeal.

"This house is everything we've worked for and now it's been flattened," Mr Knight told the Chronicle.

"We'd just had all the gardens taken care of and we have to start all over again.

"The whole house was shaking and rocking."

