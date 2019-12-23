Terrified backpacker feared worst in shocking break-in

A 41-year-old man has been arrested after allegedly masturbating over the top of a woman staying at a Caloundra backpackers.

A 41-year-old man has been arrested after allegedly masturbating over the top of a woman staying at a Caloundra backpackers.

AN INNOCENT traveller lay "terrified" in her bed, fearing she would be sexually assaulted as a drunk man allegedly broke into her room and tried to slip into her sheets.

The 21-year-old Swiss woman woke to a man allegedly masturbating over the top of her bed after he walked through an unlocked door at Caloundra Backpackers about 4am Sunday.

Caloundra CIB officer-in-charge Chris Eaton said the woman faked sleep while the man allegedly indecently touched himself.

The man was caught on CCTV cameras inside the backpackers.

She finally screamed for help when he tried to climb into her bed.

"She's incredibly traumatised by it … but to wake and see someone conducting in that sort of activity causes a great level of fear," Detective Senior Sergeant Eaton said.

Caloundra Backpackers declined to comment about the incident but the woman had since left the Sunshine Coast to continue her holiday.

Officers arrested a 41-year-old Golden Beach man this morning who is known to police.

They do not believe the man is linked to other sexual-related crimes.

He is also alleged to have stolen a wallet during the break-in.

Det Sen Sgt Eaton said these types of crimes were rare and the Sunshine Coast remained a safe place for tourists.

"We will allege alcohol was involved … but it does not excuse his appalling behaviour," he said.

The man will likely be charged this afternoon and face court next year.