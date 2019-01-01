Terrific Tylah leads way

Trinity Lismore swimmer Tylah Crabtree continues to impress, winning two events and taking three other medals at the state senior age championships.

Trinity Lismore swimmer Tylah Crabtree continues to impress, winning two events and taking three other medals at the state senior age championships. Ursula Bentley@CapturedAus

SWIMMERS from 17 North Coast clubs had a busy lead-up to Christmas with six days of competition at the Swimming NSW senior (13 years and over) state age championships.

The new format allowed swimmers 18 years and over to compete in these championships for the first time and proved popular, making for some very long sessions.

There were 59 North Coast swimmers - from Murwillumbah to Stroud - and they responded well to the high level of competition, pushing many to personal best times.

Eight medals were won and 37 top 10 places were achieved.

The outstanding North Coast swimmer was Tylah Crabtree from the Trinity club in Lismore.

She won gold medals in the 100m and 200m backstroke; silver in the 200m and 400m individual medley; and bronze in the 200m breaststroke.

Tylah also finished fifth in the 100m freestyle and the 100m breaststroke and seventh in the 50m breaststroke.

Aiden Jensen from Trinity Lismore came seventh in the 1500m freestyle and 10th in the 400m and 200m freestyle.

Other medallists were Lach- lan Walker (silver) from Alstonville, Phoebe Bentley (bronze) from Port Macquarie and Nash Wilkes (bronze) from Forster Aquatic.

Hamish and Lachlan Walker from Alstonville had an excellent meet, swimming personal bests in every event they contested. As well as his silver medal, Lachlan came fourth in the 100m backstroke and 200m individual medley, fifth in the 800m freestyle and sixth in the 200m individual medley.

Toby Campbell was the best performed competitor from Lismore Workers, swimming eight personal best times.