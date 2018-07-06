'Terrible things can happen': Tragic theme of new TV series

Deadlock, a new 5 x 12min Australian series based in the Northern Rivers will premiere on ABC iview on Friday July 20.

A NEW drama series that was filmed locally, using local talent about local life has been compared to the hit British drama series Skins.

Deadlock is coming to our screens soon, and it may just open your eyes about the realities of life for our youth.

It was developed by film-maker Deb Cox (Miss Fisher's Murder Mysteries), was inspired by the realities surrounding a tragic accident which producer and Every Cloud Productions co-founder Fiona Eagger said "moved Deb so deeply she wanted to do something with it”.

The series is set against the backdrop of a terrible car crash that transforms the lives of five teenagers and their community.

Ms Eagger said the event "brought up themes of miscommunication, retaliation, anger and where does it get directed, and prompted the question, what do adults know of the realities of young adults?”.

"On one level you've got tourists and people coming in for a good time and then you've got people who live there and terrible things can happen, and what's the ripple effects of something like a terrible incident and loss of life?” Ms Eagger said of the new series.

"An incident happened that made us think about what was happening in (the Northern Rivers) community, and what was happening within the youth of that community and where was the dialogue.”

Ms Eagger said the show has two sides - one "compartmentalising peoples lives and where they intersect”.

"On the other side was where are our youth going to view these sort of shows - where are the dramas and where do they go to see their authentic selves and the issues we see raised all the time?” she said.

"We have Neighbours and Home and Away and other fantastic soaps but that's one world shown on screen but the world around the Northern Rivers - where's that world on our screen?

"We felt there was a gap in the market... we are trying to have a dialogue about it.”

She said Deadlock was about a "celebration of forming identities, of a time in peoples life, new beginnings and the vibrancy and passion of youth”.

"It's in line with Skins...we try not to patronise the younger characters in it and they lead the action.”

Filmed locally, the short form series created by Every Cloud Productions engaged many locals across the cast and crew.

"It was an ambitious project, a lot of it was shot at night, there's stunts and we wanted to get high production values,” Ms Eagger said.

"Trying to get that value on screen is always tricky but we based ourselves at Ballina...we pulled it together by sheer tenacity, goodwill and support from the community.”

The series will be available to watch in full on ABC iView on Friday, July 20, coinciding with its launch at the Splendour in the Grass music and arts festival in North Byron Parklands on the same day.

The entire series will screen at the Splendour Forum tent from 10am ahead of a panel discussion.