The Westpac Rescue Helicopter was deployed to the boat's last known position.
'Terrible situation': Man hospitalised after boat overturned

JASMINE BURKE
by
19th Aug 2018 8:04 AM

AN 83-YEAR-old man was transported to hospital last night after a small boat overturned south of Evans Head, throwing three men on board into the water in the dark.

All three patients had hypothermia.

NSW Marine rescue said the boaters activated their emergency beacon just before 7.20pm.

Volunteer crews from Marine Rescue Evans Head, Ballina and Iluka Yamba were immediately activated and the Westpac Rescue Helicopter was deployed to the boat's last known position.

The helicopter stood overhead while the crew of rescue vessel Evans 30 located the upturned 6m centre console boat.

Crew members Scott Mohr, Lance Fountain and Bradley Burgess rescued the three boaters from the open water and provided first aid treatment while transporting the trio back to shore, where a waiting NSW Ambulance transferred the elderly man to hospital.

The crew of rescue vessel Ballina 30, Glenn Sanders, Bill Ewen, Gary Baker and Phil Causley, recovered gear from the water, righted the capsized boat and took it under tow to the Evans Head boat ramp, where it was returned to its trailer.

The crew of Iluka Yamba 30 was Peter Richards, Doug Luckie, Michael Fitzgerald, Ian McGuigan and Adrian Burley. Communications support throughout the rescue operation was provided by teams from Marine Rescue Evans Head, Iluka Yamba and Terrey Hills.

MRNSW Northern Rivers Regional Operations Manager John Murray congratulated the rescuers on the swift and effective response to the emergency.

"These boaters found themselves in a terrible situation, thrown into the water in the dark,” he said.

"There is no doubt three lives were saved tonight through the tremendous work of everyone involved in this operation.

"This response again demonstrates the value of MRNSW volunteers' professional training and state-of-the-art rescue vessels and equipment and the cooperation and coordination between our emergency services.”

Lismore Northern Star

