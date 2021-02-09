Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login

"That was a f****** good answer bro!" - Kyrgios slams Djokovic again
Sport

'Terrible' moment Open ball kid collapses

by Tyson Otto
9th Feb 2021 2:04 PM

An Australian Open ball kid has collapsed on court in a worrying scene early on Day 2.

Less than one hour into the action on a hot day at Melbourne Park, a ball boy fell to the ground from out of the blue at the back of Court 16 during the match between Lloyd Harris and Mikael Torpegaard.

Players and on-court staff rushed to attend to the boy.

Tennis reporter Jose Morgado reported both players also came to see the child and were there alongside the kid as he was helped from the court to receive medical attention.

australian open editors picks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Brewery, bullying, mayor, hospital parking up for discussion

        Premium Content Brewery, bullying, mayor, hospital parking up for discussion

        Council News It's going to be a huge Lismore City Council meeting tonight.

        Police call for dashcam footage of truck, bike crash

        Premium Content Police call for dashcam footage of truck, bike crash

        News Crash investigators are calling for witnesses to come forward

        ‘We arise from the ashes’: Iconic restaurant back after fire

        Premium Content ‘We arise from the ashes’: Iconic restaurant back after fire

        News "The last year has been momentous … we have got through this"