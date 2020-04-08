‘Terrible human toll’ would have been worse without brave fireys

DESPITE the coronavirus pandemic taking focus recently, firefighters are being thanked for their efforts during the recently concluded bushfire season.

Lismore MP Janelle Saffin is hopeful that local firefighters will have their efforts officially recognised.

“Hopefully, your outstanding service to community will be formally recognised with the awarding of national medals at the appropriate time,” she said.

Ms Saffin said that without the industrious work of the firefighters the local community would have suffered greater repercussions.

“Having visited all of the fire grounds across my electorate and been briefed by key RFS personnel, I saw where every available resource was deployed to bring these fires under control.

“Sadly, lives were lost and hundreds of properties across our wider region were destroyed, but I know that this terrible human toll would have been far heavier without your brave work.”

Ms Saffin said it was also important to recognise the contribution of firefighters families who endured a lot during this tough time.

“I salute all of you for going way beyond the call of duty. I also thank your families who supported you while fighting fires locally, and more recently, in other regions of New South Wales.”