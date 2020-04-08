Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Nimbin Rural Fire Service Deputy Senior Captain Charlie Cohen with Lismore MP Janelle Saffin, NSW Deputy Opposition Leader Yasmin Catley and NSW Shadow Minister for Emergency Services Trish Doyle.
Nimbin Rural Fire Service Deputy Senior Captain Charlie Cohen with Lismore MP Janelle Saffin, NSW Deputy Opposition Leader Yasmin Catley and NSW Shadow Minister for Emergency Services Trish Doyle.
News

‘Terrible human toll’ would have been worse without brave fireys

Adam Daunt
8th Apr 2020 9:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

DESPITE the coronavirus pandemic taking focus recently, firefighters are being thanked for their efforts during the recently concluded bushfire season.

Lismore MP Janelle Saffin is hopeful that local firefighters will have their efforts officially recognised.

“Hopefully, your outstanding service to community will be formally recognised with the awarding of national medals at the appropriate time,” she said.

Ms Saffin said that without the industrious work of the firefighters the local community would have suffered greater repercussions.

“Having visited all of the fire grounds across my electorate and been briefed by key RFS personnel, I saw where every available resource was deployed to bring these fires under control.

“Sadly, lives were lost and hundreds of properties across our wider region were destroyed, but I know that this terrible human toll would have been far heavier without your brave work.”

Ms Saffin said it was also important to recognise the contribution of firefighters families who endured a lot during this tough time.

“I salute all of you for going way beyond the call of duty. I also thank your families who supported you while fighting fires locally, and more recently, in other regions of New South Wales.”

More Stories

northernnswfires northern rivers northernrivers community
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        NIGHTMARE: Wild dogs terrorise East Lismore

        premium_icon NIGHTMARE: Wild dogs terrorise East Lismore

        News FOUR children watched in horror as a pack of up to five strays killed their beloved pet.

        ‘Sob on their own’: Heartbreaking new reality of funerals

        premium_icon ‘Sob on their own’: Heartbreaking new reality of funerals

        News Ballina funeral official reveals how she struggles to stay composed

        $15m subdivision would create 99 lots, 5 ‘super lots’

        premium_icon $15m subdivision would create 99 lots, 5 ‘super lots’

        News THE development is slated for a prominent site in Lennox Head.

        Drastic changes proposed to Ballina council fees, charges

        premium_icon Drastic changes proposed to Ballina council fees, charges

        News A REPORT outlining new, removed and adjusted council fees and charges for 2020/21...