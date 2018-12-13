Menu
NSW police at coffs harbour boat ramp, arrest , gun, shots, handcuffs Photo: Trevor Veale / The Coffs Coast Advocate
News

Home raid finds $52,000 worth of cannabis plants

Aisling Brennan
by
13th Dec 2018 9:32 AM

A TERRANORA man has been arrested for growing $52,000 worth of cannabis at his home using an elaborate hydroponic system.

Tweed Byron Police District Crime Prevention Officer Senior Constable Bradley Foster said the Tweed Heads Target Action Group (TAG) officers searched the Terranora home on Tuesday.

Eight large cannabis plants each with an elaborate watering system, lights and timers were found at a Terranora property.
"(TAG) found sophisticated hydroponic system with numerous tents containing eight large cannabis plants each with an elaborate watering system, lights and timers," he said.

"The total value of these plants is estimated to be $52,000.

"In addition to the plants located police also seized 2.7kg of dried cannabis leaf and $20,000 in cash suspected of being proceeds of crime."

The man living at the property was arrested and charged with numerous offences, including cultivating a prohibited plant, supplying a prohibited drug and possessing drugs.

 

Eight large cannabis plants each with an elaborate watering system, lights and timers were found at a Terranora property.
The accused appeared at Tweed Heads Local Court on Wednesday.

More information to come.

Tweed Daily News

