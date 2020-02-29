Tenterfield prepares for future, welcomes new holding tank

NEW TANK: Tenterfield Shire Council has purchased a new 620 kilolitres holding tank as part of ongoing emergency water supply preparations. Photo: Tenterfield Shire Council

TENTERFIELD residents may have noticed a large tank being constructed at the entrance to the Tenterfield Dam and water treatment plant site during the last couple of days.

Tenterfield Shire Council said Southern Cross Tanks are installing the tank as part of the council’s ongoing emergency water supply preparations.

Tenterfield Shire Council mayor Peter Petty said these water supply preparations will continue into the future even though the town’s water supply dam remains at 100 per cent capacity.

Mr Petty said the council will not cease the planned works, in order to ensure an emergency water supply for Tenterfield into future decades.

“We don’t know what Mother Nature may throw at us, but this time we will be prepared and our residents can be confident that there will always be potable water available,” he said.

During the August 2019 fire, the water filtration plant sustained fire damage to the sludge holding pond.

Mr Petty said this new tank will function as a temporary holding tank to enable replacement of the liner in the damaged pond.

He said following the completion of these repair works, the new tank will be repurposed either for bore water storage or as a holding tank for waste water from the reverse osmosis plant which has been commissioned to process bore water.

The new tank has a capacity of 620 kilolitres and cost $106,050 including installation.

Installation of the new holding tank is expected to be completed on Friday, February 21.