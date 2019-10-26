Tenterfield pool to reopen with a splash

COME ON DOWN: The Tenterfield Pool will reopen today.

AFTER a new bore struck water this week, and the announcement the local pool will reopen today, things are looking up for Tenterfield.

Following a tumultuous journey for residents and the Tenterfield alike over recent weeks amid a water crisis, where council staff had been undecided as to whether to reopen the pool facility, the pool will finally re-open after a five million litre gift.

A "very generous” benefactor from the Brisbane Valley had promised to donate five million litres of water to offset the water that will be used at the Tenterfield pool over summer, enabling the council to take the plunge and re-open the pool.

Pool will open for the summer swim season at 10am today, and all members of the community are encouraged to come along for a splash.

Tenterfield Swimming Club is hosting a barbecue as well as sign ons, while free ice-creams have been donated by Peters to giveaway to pool patrons.

To kick off the season the following events are scheduled:

10am - Adult swim clinic aimed to improve your stroke, training tips and motivation from an Olympian. For beginners to masters.

11am - Kids clinics start with juniors, targeting the swimmers building strength and strokes focusing on freestyle, backstroke and breaststroke.

12 midday - Kids clinics with senior swimmers, targeting the stronger swimmer with all strokes looking to push themselves this year.

Toddler splash circuit for the younger ones, with the swimming toys and activities they will see in learn to swim classes.

Tenterfield Shire Council said the pool manager will be available to discuss learn to swim and squads with anyone interested, with classes commencing next week.