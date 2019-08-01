Nurses challenge understaffing at local hospital

UNDERSTAFFING: Members of the NSW Nurses and Midwives' Association are joining forces with community members to raise concerns about safe patient care at Tenterfield Hospital, following a recent 33% reduction in local nursing staff.

NURSES have called out for intervention from the local health district after cuts to staffing has sparked concern over patient safety.

Members of the NSW Nurses and Midwives' Association (NSWNMA) are joining forces with community members to raise concerns about safe patient care at Tenterfield Hospital, following a recent 33 per cent reduction in local nursing staff.

NSWNMA acting general secretary Judith Kiejda said a petition calling on the Hunter New England Local Health District chief executive to urgently intervene and address community concerns was being circulated.

"Covertly cutting frontline nursing staff in a small country hospital is completely at odds with what the Berejiklian government promised constituents at the March state election," Ms Kiejda said.

"More nurses and midwives for regional NSW is what the Health Minister committed for the bush, not less.

"It's completely unacceptable for Hunter New England LHD to reduce the number of rostered nurses back to just two on each of the day shifts at Tenterfield Hospital, without any consultation or risk assessment for the remaining staff.

"With the hospital's new emergency department due to become operational mid next month, we are calling on the LHD's chief executive and the health minister to immediately increase the daily staff levels to a minimum of three nurses on each shift."

Ms Kiejda said it was "not an unreasonable request to maintain safe care for patients".

"The LHD has a duty of care to ensure the hospital is safely and appropriately staffed at all times."

Unless a modest increase in nursing staff occurs quickly, nurses will be forced to work in isolation, with no capacity for relief or assistance if two nurses are required for a medical procedure.

"The Tenterfield and surrounding community deserves safe, quality clinical care at all times and should not be expected to suffer with less."

The NSWNMA is supporting members employed at Tenterfield Hospital and has sought urgent meetings with representatives from Hunter New England LHD to discuss the issues.

The petition will be available throughout local businesses and community groups.