Tenterfield is 'back in business'

BACK IN BUSINESS: Tenterfield mayor Peter Petty said has issued an invitation for people to make Tenterfield a destination and come to support the town. Alison Paterson

FOLLOWING last week's announcement of the council's discovery of a new water supply, sufficient to ease the threat of a water crisis, tourists are reminded Tenterfield is still the perfect place to visit.

Tenterfield mayor Peter Petty said he was "overjoyed” by the bore discovery, and has issued an invitation for people to make Tenterfield a destination and come to support the town.

"We are back in business,” Cr Petty said.

"Although water restrictions are still in place, we now have a water supply that will allow Tenterfield to ride this drought out and enable the community and businesses to feel assured and confident that water will be available to for all.”

Cr Petty said Level 4.7 Water Restrictions will still come into force on November 1 as it will take some time to set up the infrastructure to run water from the various bore sites at Tenterfield Museum, Tenterfield Archery Club and the Tenterfield Common, to the reverse osmosis plant and then into the dam.

"The dam is at 26 per cent and currently level pegging so until we have the pipes and pumps in place we need to ensure the supply by maintaining the restrictions,” Cr Petty said.

Cr Petty said the new Level 4.7 imposes a total ban on the use of garden hoses and turning off of automatic stock troughs connected to mains water.

"Council worked very hard to ensure a free water supply for stock in and around town prior to taking this decision,” he said.

"By not imposing the harsher Level 5 Restrictions, certified water carriers are still able to access water from the standpipe to deliver to our rural residents who are reliant on water tanks.

"It is essential that our agricultural community continues to be offered this support.”

Cr Petty said the boil water alert remains in place due to ash runoff as a result of the fires and winds blowing ash and dust into the dam.

He said Soil Conservation personnel have installed barriers to prevent large amounts of runoff entering the dam catchment.

"But until we have decent falls or the bore water is fed straight into the water filtration system, council has an obligation to the community to leave the alert in place as the readings could (and are) changing on a daily basis,” he said.

Cr Petty said he hopes tourists will continue to come and enjoy all of the beauty his town has to offer.

"I continue to be amazed at how our community has pulled together through these tough times and how wonderful it was to celebrate the finding of a sustainable water supply in Bruxner Park last Wednesday,” Cr Petty said.

"I thank you all.”