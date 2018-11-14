Tense moments during debate over future of Lismore building

STAYING PUT: The Lismore Environment Centre will remain at the Transist Centre after their request for continued subsidised rent was carried at the November council meeting.

AFTER more than an hour of discussion, the Lismore Environment Centre has retained its tenancy of tenancy of the Transist Centre in Molesworth St at a peppercorn rent.

At the Lismore City Council meeting on Tuesday night there were a few tense moments before the vote swung in their favour.

While generally acknowledging the good work of the LEC, councillors debated the merits of the organisation and its request for a subsidised rent of $41.08 each month.

Cr Greg Bennett said he was concerned with the LEC putting up signs and notices of a political nature.

He asked the LEC co-chair Daniel John Peterson if they had "placed signs urging people to Stop Adani.”

Mr Peterson replied they had such signs at the centre, but said they displayed a lot of environmental information.

He said the LEC, which as been in the centre for four years, had made an "incredible” difference to the space.

Mr Peterson said the LEC had benefited both council and the community.

"We have saved council a lot of money, as we have people there who are on a work for the dole program and those on welfare placement through Centrelink,” he said.

"The Transit Centre is a much safer place since taking on the tenancy and over the four years we have been here we have contributed 2400 volunteer hours at a rate which adds up to $258,728.”

He said another benefit is assisting with visitors to Lismore.

"We help with tourism, we are constantly having visitors arriving via coach and they don't know where to go or what to do,” he said.

"For the first time in 10 years we can sell coach tickets to Brisbane or Sydney from the centre.”

Mr Peterson said the LEC was also a destination in itself.

"The Lismore Environment Centre is also the access point for over 40 environmental agencies,” he said.

"We also care for the vulnerable people, we have towels, toothbrushes, soap, snacks and drinks.”

After the meeting Mr Peterson said he felt glad the decision had gone in their favour.

"It a relief as this is one step in a broader process,” he said.