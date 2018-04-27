Why Spider-Man is hanging off this Qld tower

THE Batmobile prowls the streets, the Transformers battle it out between the buildings and Spider-Man hangs off one of the Gold Coast's most famous towers.

No, it's not a lost scene from a comic book crossover but the centrepiece of this weekend's Superhero weekend.

The Gold Coast is getting super this weekend. Picture Mike Batterham

The community festival takes place throughout Broadbeach as part of the annual Supanova Pop Culture Expo which begins today at the Gold Coast Convention and Exhibition Centre.

While the big stars including Doctor Who and The Thick of It actor Peter Capaldi are inside, the festivities will continue outside, with a parade of characters and famous vehicles of film and television taking place from 9am Sunday.

The parade will finish at 9.45am at The Oracle towers, where fans will be able to get up close to the Batmobile, Herbie the Love Bug and Bumblebee from The Transformers.

"It is an event open to families who can get their photos taken with their favourite heroes," Oracle marketing manager Chelsea Stebi said.

It’s going to be a super weekend Picture Mike Batterham

This year's Supanova is the sixth to be held on the Gold Coast and features a range of high-profile stars, including Torchwood's John Barrowman, Doctor Who's Pearl Mackie and Smallville's Tom Welling and Michael Rosenbaum.

Supanova begins today and runs until Sunday night.