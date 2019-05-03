Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Cuts to medicine subsidies will delay hospital discharge. Picture: iStock
Cuts to medicine subsidies will delay hospital discharge. Picture: iStock
Health

Secret cuts to subsidised medicines

by Sue Dunlevy
3rd May 2019 5:23 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

PATIENTS who need medicines when they are discharged from hospital could be waiting around for hours as a result of a secret cut to hospital pharmacies made in the federal budget.

The Morrison Government has slashed by $44 million a year the amount it pays hospital pharmacies for dispensing Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme medicines in a hidden budget cut.

Hospital pharmacists say the cut will mean 500 fewer pharmacists can be employed in public and private hospitals and this could add to the delays patients face when they are discharged from hospital and require medicines.

 

There will be fewer chemists to dispense hospital medicines, less access to complex medicines management, less counselling about how to get off addictive opioids, the Society of Hospital Pharmacists of Australia has warned.

The cuts to hospital pharmacy contrast to the $215 million extra paid to community chemists in the budget for doing no extra work.

To protect the profits of community pharmacists the government has also refused to act on the recommendation of its independent advisory committee to introduce scripts lasting for two months that would have saved patients $240 a year and taxpayers millions of dollars.

The Morrison Government has slashed by $44 million a year the amount it pays hospital pharmacies. Picture: iStock
The Morrison Government has slashed by $44 million a year the amount it pays hospital pharmacies. Picture: iStock

The hidden budget cut was badged "The Improving Access to Medicines".

"Rather than quietly cutting funds to the people who are experts in medicine management in acute settings, the government should be increasing support for hospital pharmacies to ensure that, as more and more complex medicines are added to the PBS, they can be used optimally and provided to more patients as effectively as possible," SHPA Chief Executive Kristin Michaels said.

More Stories

cut editors picks healthcare medicare subsidised medicines

Top Stories

    Labor fires up over gun lobby

    premium_icon Labor fires up over gun lobby

    Politics PAGE MP Kevin Hogan has denied receiving gun lobby money to fund his campaign.

    $6.5 million solar farm to generate jobs and power

    premium_icon $6.5 million solar farm to generate jobs and power

    Council News Panels will cover six hectares and feed electricity demand for shire

    We won't allow Airbnb subletting, developer tells council

    premium_icon We won't allow Airbnb subletting, developer tells council

    News Plans for $2.9 million development lodged with council

    Confronting images highlight dangers of disease

    premium_icon Confronting images highlight dangers of disease

    Health The latest breast cancer campaign has launched