Tennis partnership served up an ace for happy Ipswich pair

PERFECT MATCH: Neville and Elaine McInally are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary this month. (Inset) The happy couple on their wedding day.

PERFECT MATCH: Neville and Elaine McInally are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary this month. (Inset) The happy couple on their wedding day. Rob Williams

MORE than 60 years ago, 16-year-old Neville and Elaine were playing tennis in Esk, unaware they would share their lives for six decades.

A few months after meeting Elaine, Neville McInally summoned the courage to ask her dad if he could take her on a date and five years later they were married.

Neville and Elaine McInally both 81, were engaged on her 21st birthday, September 21, 1957, and married on July 12, 1958, in Esk. They celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary this month.

"The Lyceum Theatre in Esk was the problem, that's where it all started.

"We married in Esk and lived happily ever after," Neville said. "I haven't thought about how I proposed. We always knew we were going to get married. We didn't do anything crazy, it just happened in due course."

"We had the same upbringing and in Esk you all made your own fun. There was a group of us and we all paired off. It was a great place to grow up."

Neville and Elaine McInally are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary this month. Wedding photo taken on July 12, 1958. Contributed

They had six children; Paul, Maree, Daniel, Andrew, Anthony (decd.) and Melanie; 13 grandchildren and two (soon to be three) great grandchildren. The family travelled all over southeast Queensland before settling in Ipswich in 1974.

"The secret to life is to enjoy it and make the most of it. You have to be kind to each other and helpful and have a good laugh. We are very fortunate," Neville said.

Elaine is Neville's 'nurse, CEO and boss". "She can do anything," he said.

"I'm fond of everything about her."

Elaine said the pair had many happy moments together.

"He's a good husband. One of the sides of the clothes line is a bit wobbly and I can't reach it. He has to hang the clothes on that side," she said.