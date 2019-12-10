Menu
Page MP Page Kevin Hogan joined with Lismore Tennis Club members to celebrate the opening of the centres upgrade
Tennis club’s new courts revitalise passion for sport

Aisling Brennan
10th Dec 2019 12:00 AM
LISMORE Tennis Club members has celebrated the opening of the centre’s $200,000 upgrade.

With the support of Page MP Kevin Hogan, the club was able to do a much-needed upgrade to its courts.

“When we received the call from Kevin that we were successful, I just couldn’t speak, it was marvellous, because the courts were in very poor condition,” club publicity officer Bianca Nugent said.

“We want to get a lot more people to play tennis, and we think the upgrades will help us achieve that.”

Mr Hogan said the club has been at its current location for the past 50 years and the upgrades would set the club up for the next 50.

“The upgrade is great news, the tennis club is home to hundreds of players every week, and is now at a standard to host state-wide tournaments,” Mr Hogan said.

“The club needed a little TLC and the Federal Government has provided a $200,000 grant as part of the Community Sport Infrastructure program. “

The court upgrades included fence repairs and resurfacing of the courts as well as carrying out electrical works.

