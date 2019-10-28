Menu
Lismore MP Kevin Hogan and former professional tennis player John Gilbert Alexander at Clunes Tennis Club on Sunday. Amber Gibson
Tennis and politics in one hit: Kevin Hogan takes on ex-pro

Amber Gibson
by
28th Oct 2019 2:15 PM
ON SUNDAY, in Clunes, Page MP Kevin Hogan joined friend and colleague, former professional tennis player John Gilbert Alexander, on the tennis court to promote a game they love, and to talk tactics about the region's future.

Mr Hogan and Mr Alexander planned to speak to Shelley Oldham, general manager of Lismore City Council, about the fast train project after the match.

Mr Alexander, now chairman of the Mr Hogan's infrastructure committee and living in Sydney, said he has not visited Clunes in 48 years and was excited to play a game.

"It is the most beautiful region,” Mr Alexander said.

"It's got a lot of potential. Kevin does a lot of work about advertising that potential and why it would be so much better to locate your business here then suffer the consequences and the cost and congestion of the over development in the major cities.”

With similar interests in politics and sport, Mr Alexander said they were not just partners on the court.

"We're conviction politicians, so we are interested in ideas and vision for our country,” he said.

But among the tennis and politics, Sunday's match was designed as a social event for the community.

Mr Hogan invited tennis clubs throughout the community to come along to Clunes Tennis Club, his local club for the last 20 years, and watch the techniques of a world champion tennis player.

"At any one moment only a third of the players are on the court and the rest are socialising and at the end of the day we will walk away believing how great we were,” Mr Alexander said.

"This is meant to be a bit of fun and promote the game but also great to have a friend and colleague here promoting the game and our area,” Mr Hogan said.

Before his turn on the court, Mr Hogan said he was much more nervous than Mr Alexander.

"I am a very overrated tennis player, my game is very simple,” he said.

