Tennis ace off to Sydney championships

ACES HIGH: Keen sports player Benji De Milford, 12, is forgoing the national karate titles to travel to Sydney for a tennis championship. Alison Paterson

KEEN sportsman Benji De Milford faced a tough decision over which championship he would compete in this coming weekend.

The 12-year old karate black-blet and tennis ace had made the grade to compete in the National All Style Championships on the Gold Coast and the invitation-only 2018 Junior Closed Championships in Sydney.

Buy alas, both events are on this weekend.

"I qualified for the national karate titles but I've decided to go to Sydney for tennis championships instead,” he said.

Benji said his tennis success is partly due to the benefits from his other sporting loves of martial arts and football (soccer.)

He's been training in karate since he was just four years old, received his black belt at nine and has won two state titles - and he loves being part of a soccer team at Nimbin.

"Karate giver you confidence, there's lots of fitness involved,” he said.

"And soccer helps with your footwork.”

His coach, Raising Aces Tennis Academy owner Bianca Nugent, said the youngster shows a lot of maturity on and off the court.

"Benji has gained his place at the titles which is the culmination of the Junior Development Series in NSW,” she said.

"He's a good player who listens and is a joy to coach.”

However, Benji reckons it's all about doing your best and importantly, paying attention to your coach.

"I play two or three times a week and Bianca is a really good coach,” he said.

"I like team sports but it's good to be along on a court and only think about what you have to do.”

However, as well as a dynamic serve, Benji reckons all players need to possess good manners.

"I look up to players like (Rafael) Nada and Alex (Zverev), they are my heroes because they play really well and they have good sportsmanship.” he said.

"I think it's important for players like me to be good sports, so the little kids playing know it's not OK to have tantrums on the court.”