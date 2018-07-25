Menu
RSPCA welcomes an ace ambassador

by Julie Sanderson
24th Jul 2018 2:16 PM

Australian tennis star and Springfield resident Ashleigh Barty was in top form at the RSPCA at Wacol when she officially visited as part of her new role as ambassador for the animal welfare organisation.

With four dogs of her own, Ms Barty aced her meeting some of the motley crew looking for homes at Wacol.

"I've always loved dogs, so this role is a real no-brainer for me," she said.

"I'm very happy to be promoting responsible dog ownership."

The RSPCA is urging pet owners to take advantage of a three-month discount desexing campaign coyly named "Operation Wanted".

Until the end of August, 185 Queensland vets are participating in the scheme offering a 20 per cent discount on the operation.

"We've had a terrific reaction from Brisbane residents," said RSPCA Queensland spokesman Michael Beatty.

