Tender for Ballina super school out despite design concerns

DEMOLITION: Work has begun on the demolition of the former Ballina High School which will make way for the new Ballina Coast High School.

TOING and froing between State Government departments has caused delays in securing the final design plans for the upcoming Ballina super school development.

The public exhibition period attracted 29 submissions to the Ballina Coast High School project with lack of on-site parking, increased traffic on local roads, impact of traffic network and retention of school memorabilia.

The Department of Education (DoE) provided an initial response to submissions raised to the Department of Planning and Environment (DPE) but it wrote back to the DoE with areas that need reconsidering.

In a statement, the DPE said it "will continue to work with DoE, the council, and other government agencies in relation to the issues raised”.

Ballina Shire Council's acting general manager said council understands once the DoE responds to the DPE, the DPE will contact council and provide the opportunity to make a further representation before the plans are finalised in a determination report for Minister for Planning, Anthony Roberts.

Although the project is out for tender this month, Mr Willis said having the tender out without confirmed plans is "unusual but not uncommon”.

TRAFFIC CHAOS: Ballina resident Deb McFarlane can see traffic chaos ahead as the new Ballina Coast High School won't have on-site parking for staff. Graham Broadhead

He hoped the tender can be sufficiently flexible to cater for any changes to the plans that may result from the extended consultation between the government departments.

Mr Willis said car parking at the site is among the key matters that need to be re-looked at by the DoE.

"We are hopeful the DoE will look to amend their proposal to include on-site parking to a level the RMS and the council thought was required and that would make the NSW Department of Planing's job a lot easier as far as dealing with the application,” Mr Willis said.

He referred to Ballina's Southern Cross School and its three off-street parking areas including a parent pick up and drop off zone to exemplify how the Shire has worked to provide sufficient parking and other traffic provisions.

"In Ballina Shire because we've been on the front foot with what we see as responsible planning for these major types of infrastructure,” Mr Willis said.

But the DoE said the development application's exclusion of on-site car-parking was supported by an independent Traffic Impact Study that confirmed there "is adequate on-street parking available around the school site”.

"It is also consistent with the department's Educational Facilities Standards and Guidelines, in which car parking requirements were revised in 2014 to increase the available area for teaching, learning and play, and encourage the use of sustainable modes of transport to and from school,” the department said in a statement.

Mr Willis said the council also wants to ensure the noise impacts during construction with concerns they weren't explicitly addressed in the development application.

IT'S BALLINA COAST HIGH SCHOOL: NSW Assistant Minister for Education, Leslie Williams (second from left), joined by Ben Franklin MLC and students modelling the uniforms of the new Ballina high school. Graham Broadhead

He also wants to ensure floor levels, flood protection and stormwater drainage for school are designed to meet council's development control plan provisions to fit with Ballina's island system.

"We do have high water tables, so storm water management and flooding and drainage are critical and there's not a lot of room to play with them,” Mr Willis said.

"It's a critical element as to how the school will function into the future.

"I'm not anticipating that will be an issue.”

NSW Planning confirmed last week that the matters are still with the department of school education.

Mr Willis hoped the matter would be resolved in the coming weeks as the council continues to seek appointments with Mr Roberts and education minister Rob Stokes.

Parliamentary Secretary for Northern NSW Ben Franklin acknowledge big projects such as the Ballina Coast High School will have "some teething issues”

Mr Franklin wrote to the Mr Stokes and Minister and Mr Roberts to arrange the meetings with no times confirmed yet.