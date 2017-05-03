Tenants urged to get their house in order

PUBLIC housing tenants have been offered an amnesty to declare any undisclosed information.

Clarence and Richmond Valley public housing tenants who are doing the wrong thing should seize a rare opportunity to get back on the right side of the law without fear of consequences, according to Clarence Nationals MP, Chris Gulaptis.

"The Government is holding a public housing tenant amnesty until June 11,” Mr Gulaptis said.

"This provides social housing tenants with an opportunity to report undisclosed income, financial assets, property and unauthorised occupants without fear of prosecution, ensures the system is fair for all.”

The amnesty is based on the positive outcomes of similar programs run in 2013 and 2014, which resulted in increased annual revenue of more than $10 million that has been reinvested into public housing.

During the amnesty period tenants and members of the public can provide declarations or information 24 hours, seven days a week by filling out our form online at www.facs.nsw.gov.au/amnesty, contacting 1800422322 or emailing amnesty2017@facs.nsw.gov.au