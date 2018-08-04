10 wonderful things to do this week

1. Wonderbabes in Lismore: NORPA Associate Artist Kate McDowell will perform her challenging one-woman show Wonderbabes in Lismore. Staged in a large scale tent, Wonderbabes is set in Byron Bay on New Year's Eve and encapsulates the hedonistic energy of the Northern Rivers music festival culture. Aimed at 18 to 25 year olds this is a show that every young person should experience. The Quad precinct will feature site lighting, inflatable design elements and an outdoor bar and the precinct will be open for patrons to enjoy pre, post and during the show. A new presenting partnership with NORPA and The Quadrangle. At The Lismore Quadrangle, 11 Rural St, Lismore, this Saturday at 7pm. Adult $30.

2. Byron Writers Festival: For three days, 140 writers and thinkers come together in Byron Bay to ponder the power of stories and the written word in shaping who we are. Now in its 22nd year, Byron Writers Festival has become famous for its relaxed and friendly vibe, open-air beachside location and compelling conversations spanning a mix of genres including music, art, environment, philosophy, health, politics, human rights and of course memoir and fiction. At Elements of Byron Resort, Byron Bay, this Saturday and Sunday.

3. The Bentley Art Prize: The Bentley Art Prize is an initiative by the Bentley Hall Committee and the Bentley Community with a total of $10,000 in prize money up for grabs. The Bentley Art Prize has been held annually at the Bentley Public Hall since 1985. The event is a vehicle for emerging artists to showcase their talent to the wider community, sponsored by organisations such as Richmond Valley Council, Casino RSM Club and Richmond Dairies. All proceeds raised from the event go towards the upkeep of the Bentley Public Hall, a focal point for the Bentley community. At Bentley Hall, Bentley, this Saturday and Sunday. For further details visit bentleyartprize.com.au.

4. The Casino Truck Show: When you can smell polish and tyre shine, you know that the Casino Truck Show has rolled around. The 2018 North Coast Petroleum Transport Casino Truck Show will take place this Saturday, with organisers saying that it is shaping up to be one of the biggest yet. The annual event showcases some of Australia's most spectacular working, vintage and restored trucks. The event kicks off at 9am with markets, face painting and jumping castles, followed by over 150 vehicles rumbling through Johnston St and Center St for the Westlawn Truck Parade at 10am.

5. River Rock musical in Lismore: River Rock is a locally-written musical theatre performance by Brian Wappett, featuring 120 students from 7-17 years old, selected from the 35 schools in the Rivers P-12. It is a fictional story set in Lismore about a teenage girl, Molly, who lives with her grandmother, Lady Penelope Worthington on the expansive and lavish family estate on the outskirts of Lismore. A hasty business decision has resulted in a minerals exploration company being granted rights to mine the river rock from the estate. When it is realised that this will cause unrepairable damage to the grounds and cause widespread flooding of the region during the wet season the community is roused into action to stop it before it is too late. At Lismore Workers Club, 225-231 Keen St, Lismore, Saturday at 11am and 7pm. Adult $16.

6. Battle of the Bands in Nimbin: Passport to Airlie - Battle of the Bands competition is the largest band competition in Australia and for the second year running is being held at the Nimbin Bush Theatre. With entries flooding in we are excited to make our first artist announcements for the Heats being held every Saturday in August from 12.30pm. Each Heat will showcase four acts who are vying for coveted performances at this years Airlie Beach Festival of Music. Heat One is showcasing Tomi Gray and Dreams of Indigo. The quality of entries is astonishing, many established professionals are performing and this is a testament to our local talent. At the Nimbin Bush Theatre, 2 Blue Knob Rd, Nimbin, from 12.30pm. Free event.

7. Sydney Hotshots in Kyogle: The Sydney Hotshots have been wowing audiences with their Magic Mike-styled show, featuring performers from London, Vegas, Rio, Barcelona and Sydney, all trained at the Hotshots headquarters, The Vegas Lounge, in the heart of Sydney. Their brand-new show, Secret Fantasies, is a two-hour, non-stop, exciting male cabaret show. It features chart-topping music of all genres, performed in group and solo routines. It's an exciting, interactive show featuring dance routines, lighting, unique costumes and a blend of sex appeal, humour, games and big personalities. At Kyogle Bowling Club on Saturday, August 4 from 8pm.

8. Ryuichi Sakamoto: Coda screening in Lismore: This doco is a portrait of Ryuichi Sakamoto, from actor to pop icon of Japan's technological aspirations to leading activist post-Fukushima, returning to music after cancer. At the Star Court Theatre this Sunday 2.30pm and 5.30pm, Wednesday, August 8, 6.30pm. $15.

9. Comedy in Ocean Shores: Mike Bennet, also known as Mad Mike, is an unstoppable comedy talent. He spent five years as a Barman DJ in some of Australia's best known resorts, as a precursor to his 15 years as a stunt and visual comedy performer at Movie World Gold Coast. Supported by Suraj Kolarkar and Mandy Nolan as MC. At Ocean Shores Country Club, Orana Rd, Ocean Shores, on Tuesday, August 7, from 7pm. Free gig.

10. Vitamania screening in Mullumbimby: Vitamania is a new documentary in which scientist and YouTuber Dr Derek Muller takes audiences on a world-spanning investigation of vitamin science and history, asking how do we decide whether to take vitamin supplements or not? Muller, a scientist, is sceptical of the many marketing claims, but open to discovery. He learns that vitamin-related science has won 10 Nobel Prizes. Dr Muller he travels inside the Arctic Circle in Norway to eat rotten fish and trace the story of cod liver oil. See an advanced screening of this film at Mullum Civic Hall, Mullumbimby, on Wednesday, August 8, from 7pm. Tickets via Screenworks. Producer Sonya Pemberton will offer a Q&A session after the screening.