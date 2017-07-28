Ten winter-friendly things to do this week

A highlight of the Lismore Aviation Unlimited expo was the chance to go on a joy flight or adventure flight in a aeroplane or helicopter.

1. Lismore Aviation Expo: Attracting over 6000 visitors last year, the Lismore Aviation Expo will include aircraft, classic car and motorcycle displays, trade stands, joy flights, market stalls, children's entertainment and food stalls. There will be gravity-defying aerobatics, magnificent warbirds and old-fashioned aircraft, helicopters, hot air balloons and much more. At the Lismore Aviation Centre, Three Chain Rd, South Lismore, this Saturday from 9am to 4pm. Adult $5, under 16 free.

2. Shannon Noll: Shannon Noll possesses the knack of striking a chord with legions of music fans, jacking into a pure emotion that's both his own and instantly relatable. Fourth album, A Million Suns, stays faithful to his classic rock roots while ramping up the pace like never before. Partnering with songwriters Adam Reily, Josh Bidmead and Brooke McClymont, with producers Lindsay Rimes and Bryon Jones, he's penned an album stacked full of solid rock songs, deliberately geared towards a storming live show. At Casino RSM Club this Saturday from 8pm.

3. National Tree Day at the Lismore Rainforest Botanic Gardens: This National Tree Day activity is hosted by the Friends of Lismore Rainforest Botanic Gardens. The gardens are important because they are a habitat for protected species and a centre for education, leisure and study. From 9.30am, plant a native tree in the Gardens. Please wear a hat and covered shoes. Holes will already be prepared. Plants, gloves and other implements will be provided. From 10.30am, guided walk of the garden's trees, departing from the Visitors' Centre. Bring your own morning tea. At the Lismore Rainforest Botanic Gardens, 313 Wyrallah Rd, East Lismore, this Sunday from 9.30am. Free event.

4. Ozbid's Aboriginal Art Auction: The event will be showcasing a wide selection of artworks, ranging from small to boardroom size pieces. Starting from just $80, artists include Gloria Petyarre, George Hairbrush, Ronnie Tjampitjimpa, Kurun Warun, Abie Loy Kemarre, Felicity Robertson Nampitjinpa and many many more. Ozbid was named Australia's Champion Indigenous Business for 2017. At the Byron Community Centre, 69 Jonson St, Byron Bay, this Sunday; doors open at 11.30am, auction from 1pm to 4pm. Free entry.

5. What The Health in Byron Bay: This new film exposes an alleged collusion in government and big business that is costing the population trillions of healthcare dollars, and keeping them sick. What The Health is an investigative documentary. The film follows filmmaker Kip Andersen as he uncovers the secret to preventing and even reversing chronic diseases. Live Music by Kym Staton, choclate tasting and the opion of a full dinner. At Pighouse Flicks, Skinners Shoot Rd, Byron Bay, on Thursday, August 3, from 6pm. For details visit Film For Change Byron Bay's Facebook page.

6. Exhibition at The Channon: Works included are produced by local artists such as Martha Beasly and local artists Petrena Shaw, Brigitte Havan and Kathy Devine who have held exhibitions in Paris, Singapore and Argentina, respectively. At The Channon Teahouse & Gallery, 10 Standing St, The Channon. Open now.

7. New Country Club Comedy: Want to laugh away some of the winter blues?? Mandy Nolan will have you giggling your socks off. Special guest appearance by Lindsay Webb and Anne Howe. Country Club Comedy night will be held the first Tuesday of every month. At the Ocean Shores Country Club, Orana Rd, Ocean Shores, on Tuesday, August 1, from 7pm. Free event.

8. Best of Insiders with Barrie Cassidy: ABC TV's Sunday morning discussion program, Insiders, is coming to Byron Bay. Host Barrie Cassidy will guide the panel through all the big 2017 political developments so far, and screen the most entertaining videos of the political year. Mr Cassidy will be joined by panelists Malcolm Farr, David Marr and Laura Tingle. At the Byron Community Centre, 69 Jonson St, Byron Bay, this Wednesday, August 2, from 6pm. $30. Presented by Byron Writers Festival.

9. Hair in Lismore: Claude Bukowski leaves the family ranch in Oklahoma for New York where he is rapidly embraced into the hippie group of youngsters led by Berger, yet he's already been drafted. He soon falls in love with Sheila Franklin, a rich girl but still a rebel inside. At the Star Court Theatre, Star Court Arcade, 126 Molesworth St, Lismore, on Friday, August 4, 7pm. Adult $15, Concession $13, Members $10.

10. Enter The Void in Nimbin: Enter the Void is a 2009 English-language French drama film written and directed by Gaspar Noé, who described the film as a "psychedelic melodrama”. Set in the neon-lit nightclub environments of Tokyo, the story follows Oscar, a young American drug dealer who gets shot by the police, but continues to watch subsequent events during an out of body experience. The film explores concepts based on The Tibetan Book of the Dead and how the spirit of a dead person sometimes stays among the living until it begins to experience nightmares, after which it attempts to reincarnate. At the Nimbin Bush Theatre, 2 Blue Knob Rd, Nimbin, Lismore, on Friday, August 4, 7.30pm. Adult $10.