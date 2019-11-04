Ten wickedly fun things to do this week

WICKED PRODUCTION: Ballina Players in rehearsal for the upcoming production of Wicked .

WICKED PRODUCTION: Ballina Players in rehearsal for the upcoming production of Wicked . Contributed

1. The Big Sing, Lismore

Hosted every Monday from today until December 23, Lismore's The Big Sing is a one-hour session to 'own your own voice'.

It involves singing, humming, chanting and more to help relieve stress and anxiety.

One-off sessions cost $15; five class passes cost $65 and ten session passes cost $120.

Hosted at Lismore City Hall from 12.30pm, more information can be found at songdynastymusic.com

2. Nup to the Cup, Newrybar

It's not hard to find a Melbourne Cup luncheon or event to attend - your work probably even has something going on - but a few people have decided to say 'Nup to the Cup' this year.

Tomorrow from 12.30pm, Harvest Newrybar Restaurant is hosting an event to celebrate the well-being of horses

All profits from the day go towards non-profit charity 'Horse Rescue Australia'.

Your $95 ticket includes four courses of fine dining, and reservations can be made by calling Harvest at 02 6687 2644.

3. Claire Bowditch, Byron Bay

Presented by the Byron Writers Festival, Claire Bowditch's 'Speaking Frankly' tour covers her memoir Your Own Kind of Girl.

The ARIA award-winning artist and actress will move audiences as she lays bare the truths of her life, tomorrow (November 5) from 6pm.

Hosted at the Byron Community Centre, tickets cost $35 and can be purchased at byroncentre.com.au

4. Radical Reels, Byron Bay

The Radical Reels short film tour will showcase seven short, action-packed films that will have you on the edge of your seat.

Designed to take you into the wild, the seven short films feature daring footage of the world's best climbers, skiers, alpinists and mountain bike riders.

Radical Reels is described as Banff Mountain Film Festival's more "outrageous, adventurous little sibling”, and will be at the Byron Community Centre on Wednesday from 7pm.

Adult tickets are $33.80 and can be purchased through byroncentre.com.au

5. Tintenbar Up Front

Celebrate a night of comedy, poetry, dance, music and more - variety is the spice of the night this Friday.

Hosted at the Up Front centre on the corner of Tintenbar Road and George Street, this event is BYO.

Starting at 6.30pm with an Indian banquet (bookings essential), the night will then kick off at 7.30pm.

Tickets start at just $5 for members or $10 for non-members and can be purchased through tintenbarupfront.com

6. Wicked, Ballina

We all know the tale of The Wizard Of Oz, and now this vivid re-imagination on stage is coming to Ballina this Friday.

The musical opens as a Ballina Players production on Friday from 8pm.

Tickets are available from Just Funkin Music (a $2 booking fee applies), or from ballinaplayers.com.au (no booking fee).

7. Cow Town Chow Down, Casino

A youth-driven community event, the Cow Town Chow Down is a combination of food, arts, culture and music.

Hosted at Colley Park on Saturday from 2pm - with a film screening at 6pm - the park will come alive with tasting plates, local produce, cooking demonstrations, craft market stalls, film screenings and live music with a focus on youth.

More information can be found at discoverrichmondvalley.com.au

8. Lismore Symphony Orchestra

Hosted at Southern Cross University on Saturday from 7pm, the Orchestra will showcase its 'Postcards' November concert series.

Featuring pieces from Copland, Williams, Smetana and many more, the series is also on Sunday from 2pm.

Tickets start at $30 for adults and can be purchased through trybooking.com (event ID 559984).

9. Day of the Dead Ceremony, Mullumbimby

The annual Day of the Dead Ceremony is an opportunity for everyone to come together for those who have died, are dying, or who are lost to us in some way.

Starting at Crystal Castle on Sunday at 3.30pm, bring a blanket, hat and chair to participate in a healing ceremony of love and remembrance.

The ceremony will close with a silent procession along the Rainforest Walk.

This is a free event, and children are welcome but caretakers are reminded to keep the little ones by their side.

10. Cocktails by the Sea, Tyagarah

Hosted by The Loveys Music Australia, Cocktails by the Sea is a celebration of a wonderful year of music and laughter.

Starting Sunday at 6pm for a 7pm start, Cocktails by the Sea doesn't reveal its secret location until you purchase a ticket, so get in quick.

Tickets cost $25 for adults and can be purchased through cocktailsbytheseawiththeloveys.floktu.com