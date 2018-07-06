Ten fantastic things to do this week

1. The Evans Head Fishing Classic: This is a catch-and- photograph event with a large list of species and loads of random draws. The fishing boundaries are from Cape Byron in the north to the Clarence River in the south including all tributaries Beaches and estuaries in between. Species judged will be snapper, pearl perch, mulloway, trag, tailor, kingfish/kobia, sambo/AJ, bream/tarwhine, whiting, flathead and blackfish. Daily prizes will be judged upon fish entered by 5pm. The event is seven days of non-stop fishing, sun, boats, sand and water for all the family with exciting activities, raffles, prizes and endless fish displays on show. Food alley and displays behind the Woodburn Evans Head RSL Club on this weekend and until 4pm on Friday, July 13. Details at fishingcomps.com.au/ehfc.

2. Star Stuff in Byron Bay: Australia's leading experts on space, cosmology, astronomy, astrophsyics, astrophotgraphy and sciences come together for a series of keynote talks discussing topics that go from Australia's new space agency, space photography, and even a movie screening. At Elements of Byron Resort & Spa, 144 Bayshore Dr, Byron Bay, this Saturday and Sunday. For details visit starstuff.com.au.

3. Hospital Hill in Rous Mill: Australian composers, award-winning singer-songwriter Jack Carty and former Papa vs Pretty bassist Gus Gardiner, bring their string quartet in support of their brand new collaborative album Hospital Hill. Recorded live in a Sydney studio, the ten-song collection co-written and produced by the duo, is a reflection of their individual and combined skills. At Rous Mill Community hall, 25 Rous Mill Rd, Rous Mill, this Saturday from 7pm.

4. Airing the Quilts in Alstonville: It's the annual Airing of the Quilts at Crawford House Museum, 10 Wardell Rd, Alstonville, this Saturday and Sunday. It features quilts made by quilters from the Alstonville Plateau and surrounding areas, and Shiralee Stitches and Richmond Valley Woodcrafters will also be there. Entry is $7. The museum will be open Saturday 9.30am - 4pm and Sunday 9.30am - 3pm. Enquiries to airingofthequiltsch@ gmail.com.

5. The We are All Going to Die Festival in Byron Bay: Byron resident Stefan Hunt was feeling crippled by anxiety and stress when he had an idea: organise a festival about the fact that we are all going to die. Mr Hunt said the idea of the festival was to share this concept with other young people and encourage them to live with more compassion, creating community and enjoy life through art. The Byron Bay event will be held over three days. The last day of the festival will include photographs and live music. At Studio Tropico, 1a/81 Centennial Circuit, Byron Bay, this Saturday from 4pm. Visit wereallgoingto.com/byron.

6. Top Dog Film Festival in Byron Bay: Meet dogs from all walks of life on the big screen at the 2018 Top Dog Film Festival. From the wild world of the wolf to the primed and pampered pooches of the dog grooming world, the pull on your canine-loving heart-string is guaranteed to be strong. Meet four-legged heroes, unbreakable bonds and canine companions that enrich the lives of all those they encounter. The 2018 Top Dog Film Festival presents a two-hour cinematic celebration honouring the bond between dogs and their people. At the Byron Theatre this Saturday from 6pm. visit byroncentre.com.au.

7. Curious party in Byron Bay: Experience a new concept night presented by Cunning Stunts (from Nudge Nudge Wink Wink). DJ's will be playing epic with live guest musicians: NZ-born DJ Rhythms In Action (RIA) will traverse across multiple genres of music from global bass to deep house, joined by Melbourne-born Adaja Black on vocals. English-born athlete, boxer, piano expert and musician Jed Stone will be performing with Byron DJ Lord Sut. Sydney DJ James Scott will be sharing the decks with Byron DJ Dale Stephen. At The Byron Brewery this Saturday from 6pm.

8. Live Poets 27th anniversary performance in Lismore: Live Poets' 27th anniversary show will be held on Wednesday, July 11 at the Rous Hotel, starting at 7.30pm. The event will be open to walk in and invited readings, and it will feature Lillian Rocks' writer Christine Strelan. Entry is $5.

9. Northern Rivers Youth Orchestra in Lismore: Seventy young musicians will converge on the Northern Rivers Conservatorium to play together as an orchestra. The NRYO 2018 repertoire features music of the 20th and 21st centuries and covers a wide range of styles. Workshops from July 10, performance at Lismore City Hall on July 12, 6.30pm.

10. The Skullcandy Oz Grom Open in Lennox Head: Some of the world's best grommet surfers will return to Lennox Head from July 13 - 18th 2018, to compete in one of the premier junior events on the calendar, The Skullcandy Oz Grom Open presented by Vissla. In 2018, the event will enter its seventh year on the junior calendar and will no doubt feature one of the strongest surfer line-ups across the age groups of 12s to 16s. There will be plenty of FNC surfers at the event and spectators are encouraged to attend. Visit skullcandyozgromopen.com.au/