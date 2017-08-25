Ten things to do this week

1. Dragon Boats: The Rainbow Region Dragon Boat Regatta is on this weekend at Shaws Bay, East Ballina. The entrance to the event is via Pop Denison Park this Saturday for a 1pm start, with 'Friendlies' and 'State of Origin' racing. On Sunday there will be Dragon Boat NSW accredited regattas from 8am to 2pm.

2. Rous Mill Ball: This year, the annual Rous Mill Hall will be transformed into a Great Gatsby-inspired 1920's party space and the Op Shop Chic dress code is all about 1920's glamour, with live music by the Northern Rivers Big Band. Tickets $25 (adults only). BYO food and drinks. Tickets available to purchase from Melanie Stewart Real Restate, Main Street, Alstonville. At Rous Mill Rd, Rous Mill, this Saturday from 7pm.

3. Alstonville Craft and Garden Fair: The Quota Club Of Alstonville Craft And Garden Fair will be held this Saturday and Sunday at the Alstonville Leisure Centre, 9am to 4pm (closing at 3pm on Sunday). Cost $5. There is a large variety of activities and stalls with craft, kids activities, a garden pavilion, plant sales, guest speakers and demonstrations. This event is used to fundraise for local groups in need and raise the awareness of the hearing impaired.

4. Byron Bay Tango Festival: Tango maestros Gustavo Rosas and Gisela Natoli will weave their magic in the master-class and on the dance floor at the 2017 Byron Bay Tango Festival. Gustavo and Gisela are internationally acclaimed as teachers and dancers, offering energy, inventiveness and playfulness in their performances. The event wil be held at the Byron Bay Community Centre, 69 Jonson St, tomorrow, Saturday and Sunday. Besides Rosas and Natoli, the dancers will enjoy music by Sydney DJ Mo and the warm sound of Gustavo's vinyls at the major milongas. A number of local and national DJs will ensure maximum dancing pleasure at the popular daily 'practicas'. The musical highlight of the weekend will be the Mendoza Tango Quartet, the most popular band currently in the Australian tango scene.

5. Free Guided Walk of the Useful Plants Garden: This month's Guided Walk at the Lismore Rainforest Botanic Gardens will take you through the Useful Plants Garden. You can see local native plants and hear how they have been used, mainly by aboriginal families and early settlers, for food, health remedies and other useful purposes. After the guided walk, you could go for a wander through other beautiful and interesting areas of the gardens and maybe take a picnic. These walks are conducted by the Friends of Lismore Rainforest Botanic Gardens. Meet the guide at the Visitor's Centre near the first carpark. The Gardens are on the northern boundary of the Lismore Waste Facility. Lismore Rainforest Botanic Gardens, East Lismore, this Sunday from 9:30am.

6. Anh Do - The Happiest Refugee: Anh Do's bestselling book The Happiest Refugee has made readers laugh and cry, and was described by Russell Crowe as "the most surprising and inspiring read I have had in years." Anh's stage show takes it a step further, combining stand-up comedy with real life stories, photos and filmed pieces to retell his amazing story. When one of Australia's most talented comedians delves deep into his own life's joys and sorrows, the result is an unforgettable night at the theatre that leaves an audience uplifted and quite simply experiencing happiness. At the Lennox Community Centre, 1 Mackney Lane, Lennox Head, on Thursday, August 31, from 8pm. Sold out event.

7. Sydney Comedy Festival Showcase Tour: The funniest comedians from this year's Sydney Comedy Festival are hitting the road and bringing another all-star comedy showcase to Lismore, with an international line-up including South African firebrand Dusty Rich, Los Angeles Comedy Awards' Comedian of the Year Al Del Bene, in-demand 'everyman' Sean Woodland, hot emerging talent Daniel Connell (as seen on this year's Melbourne Comedy Festival Gala on the ABC) plus special guests. At Lismore City Hall, 1 Bounty St, Lismore, on Thursday, August 31, from 7.30pm.

8. The Bentley Effect screening: The film that chronicles the community struggle to avid coal seam gas gracking in the area is back on local screens. There will be live music prior to the show from local musicians Simon Thomas and Brett Hamlyn. Ben Pennings from the Galilee Blockade will be presenting the short film Guarding the Galilee and speaking about the Stop Adani campaign. Buy tickets from trybooking.com. Hosted by Director Brendan Shoebridge and The Lismore Greens. At the Star Court Theatre, Lismore, on Friday, September 1, from 7pm.

9. Killer Fridays presents Spring Fling: Killer Fridays is a Byron Shire spectacular celebrated by the LGBTIQ Community and their friends. Featuring live music, suave kings, fabulous queens, cabaret, dance acts and local DJs, Killer Fridays goes off with a bang like a glitter filled party popper spraying the night with a fantastic sprinkle of awesome. This September, Killer Fridays presents Spring Fling, featuring Queer Speed Dating. At the Brunswick Picture House, 30 Fingal Street, Brunswick Heads, on Friday, September 1, from 6pm. $15.

10. Grinspoon - Guide To Better Living: It's 1995. A band from Lismore named Grinspoon submitted the track Sickfest to triple j's first ever Unearthed national band comp. To everyone's amazement, they won, and for the next two months the song was the station's number one request. Fast forward to September 1997, signed to Universal Music's Grudge imprint, Grinspoon released their debut album, Guide To Better Living. Twenty years later - with the album chalking up a double decade of acclaim - the band are emerging from hiatus to celebrate their debut album with the Guide To Better Living tour, playing the album cover to cover. Supported by Good Boy and Hockey Dad. At Lismore City Hall, 1 Bounty St, Lismore, on Friday, September 1, from 7.30pm. Sold out show.