Ten things to do this week

Javier Encalada
| 16th Jun 2017 12:00 PM
Fast Aviation Managing Director and Chief Pilot Izaac Flanagan will launch his new 24-hour charter service at the Lismore Aviation Expo.

1. Lismore Aviation Expo: Attracting over 6000 visitors last year, the Lismore Aviation Expo is back in 2017 for an even bigger and better celebration of all things that fly, drive and ride. The Lismore Aviation Expo will include aircraft, classic car and motorcycle displays, trade stands, joy flights, market stalls, children's entertainment and food stalls. There will be gravity-defying aerobatics, magnificent warbirds and old-fashioned aircraft, helicopters, hot air balloons and much more. At the Lismore Aviation Centre, Three Chain Rd, South Lismore, this Saturday 9am to 4pm. $5.

2. Norco Primex Field Days: Australia's most innovative primary industry expo, the 2017 Norco Primex Field Days at Casino, runs until Saturday. Primex brings industry and agribusiness together in the region's most comprehensive commercial exhibition. This year Primex will embrace innovation with drone technology a focus, there will be a Healthy Rural Families Feature offering free health assessments in addition to everything the man, and woman, on the land needs to see. More information is available at primex.net.au. At Cassino Drive, Casino, until Saturday 9am to 4pm.

3. Rock the Rivers Benefit Concert: Rock bands Butterfingers and Custard are now co-headliners, plus a surprise international rock act set to appear at Rock the Rivers, the Red Cross fundraiser to benefit people affected by the Lismore floods. Other bands featured are Baltimore Gun Club, Galaxy Girls, The Sweet Little Army, Satellites, Valhalla Lights, Diana Anaid and A Somerset Parade, plus a DJ set by Noah. A very limited number of tickets are still available via eventbrite.com.au. Tickets may be purchased online until 11am this Saturday or until sold out. There will be no tickets available at the door. The concert will be held at the SCU Bar in Lismore this Saturday from 1pm to 1am. $50. 18+ event.

4. Neruda screening: An inspector hunts down Nobel Prize-winning Chilean poet Pablo Neruda, who becomes a fugitive in his home country in the late 1940s for joining the Communist Party in this 2016 film by Pablo Larraín (Jackie, Tony Manero). Stars Gael García Bernal, Luis Gnecco and Mercedes Morán. The film is set in 1948, when the authorities crack down on communists - a time that may be viewed as a chilling precursor to 1970's Pinochet - and the basic plot is about Neruda's escapes from the police, endeavors that force him all over Chile. Luis Gnecco as Neruda is fantastic and so is Mercedes Morán as Delia, Neruda's aristocratic wife. In Spanish with English subtitles. Rated MA15. At Regent Cinema, Murwillumbah, from this weekend.

5. Amatori Chor Concerts: This concert is part of a larger work which Amatori will present in full in August, combining with Brisbane based choir, Choral Connection. This weekend will feature two shows: Mullumbimby Civic Hall this Saturday at 3.30pm and at the Bangalow A&I Hall this Sunday at 3.30pm, with the Amatori choir, orchestra and soloists. These concerts will include selections from the Passion, and Barber's sublime Adagio for strings. Tickets are $25; $20 - concession and $10 - children. Tickets can be purchased at the Mullumbimby Bookshop, Art Piece Gallery in Mullumbimby, Barebones Artspace in Bangalow and at the door.

6. Guinea Pig Expo: Northern Rivers Cavy Society Inc (NRCS) is hosting a Guinea Pig Expo this weekend. There will be no animals for sale, as this is a learning day where people of all ages with or without an interest in guinea pigs can learn about first aid, food, bathing, grooming, bedding and more services for Guinea Pigs. At Clunes Coronation Hall, Clunes, this Sunday from 10.30am to 2pm. Free event.

7. Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat: In this musical tehatre piece, based on the story from the Genesis, Joseph finds himself thrust into the limelight at the Egyptian court. His brothers' jealousy and treachery sees Joseph (Brian Pamphilon) sold as a slave and imprisoned, but the Pharaoh (Matthew Wood) hears of his reputation for interpreting dreams. A grateful Pharaoh charges Joseph with carrying out the preparations needed to save Egypt from the famine, and he becomes the second most powerful man in the kingdom. The story of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat is told humorously through a frivolous mix of musical styles, with Matthew playing an Elvis-inspired rockin' Pharaoh. Staged at the Players Theatre, 24 Swift St, Ballina, from this Friday to July 9. Tickets online at ballinaplayers.com.au or Windrose Travel, Ballina.

8. ACO Virtual: THE Australian Chamber Orchestra's virtual orchestra installation is an interactive experience of music by Bach, Grieg, Roger Smalley and Astor Piazzolla. You can highlight one particular musician, hear a section, or experience the whole band. At Lismore City Hall, 1 Bounty St, Lismore, every day (except for Sundays and Mondays), 10am-3pm. $10/$5.

9. The Wiggles: THE Wiggles are coming to town. Anthony Field, Lachlan Gillespie, Simon Pryce and Emma Watkins are the current line up of the world-famous children's group formed in Sydney in 1991. The group is still one of the most popular bands in the country 26 years later, with hits such as Rock & Roll Preschool, Do The Propeller, and Fruit Salad. Get ready to sing, dance and have fun. At Lismore City Hall on Monday, June 19.

10. Kevin Bloody Wilson's Almost Awesome Tour: Kevin Bloody Wilson can shift seamlessly between an outback pub to the hallowed halls of the London Palladium. His record sales are now nudging the four million mark. Without traditional media support, all of Kevin Bloody Wilson's albums and DVDs have achieved Gold Sales status globally, with many reaching Platinum, and one, Kev's Back, awarded an amazing quadruple Platinum. At the Ballina RSL Club, 240 River St, Ballina, on Friday, June 23, from 7pm.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  ballina casino kyogle lismore top ten whatson

