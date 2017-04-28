Ten things to do this week

1. The Byron Bay Street Food Party: The front carpark of the Byron Bay Brewery will light up this Saturday as it's taken over by 20 food trucks, live music and family fun entertainment. This year's Bluesfest Busking Competition winner Tay Oskee will be providing the entertainment with his style of roots, folk and rock. Sydney based artist Harvey performing his brand of Coastal folk music at beer garden not long after. The event kicks off at 4pm and runs through until late. Event parking will be at the Butler St Reserve, with the Brewery shuttle running back and forth throughout the evening. Organised by The Design Collective Markets. This Saturday at the Byron Bay Brewery, 1 Skinners Shoot Rd, Byron Bay, this Saturday from 4pm.

2. Beats & Barefoot Bowls - Flood Cleanup Fundraiser: Beats & Barefoot Bowls is a day out full of family fun, so take your kids. There will be is a BBQ snack (including something for the vegetarians), raffles and some of the best music to waste away an afternoon listening to. The DJs line up are local Magu and Gold Coast DJ Jimmy D. Take your mates, your kids, even your mum, and try your hand at lawn bowls. No experience necessary. At the Lismore City Bowling Club, Spinks Park, Molesworth Street, Lismore, this Sunday from 2pm to 7pm. $10.

3. Resurrection in the Bayou - Dance Until You Drop: Celebrate the music of Bowie, Cohen, Michael & Prince. Dance your heart out to their tunes, courtesy of Deep Fryer. $10 adults; $ 7 concession. A fundraiser for the Lismore Flood Appeal organised by the Lismore Greens. At the Northern Rivers Hotel, 72 Bridge St, North Lismore, this Sunday from 2pm.

4. 2017 QSCU Diversity & Public Lecture with Father Rod Bower: The 2017 QSCU Diversity and Public Lecture's special guest speaker will be Father Rod Bower from the Gosford Anglican Church. It's Time! Continuing the Fight for LGBTIQ Rights is the topic of the lecture. Father Rod is the person behind the thought-provoking Gosford Anglican Church billboard signs, including the infamous 'Dear Christians, Some People are Gay; Get Over it. Love, God', 'Jesus Had 2 Dads and He Turned Out OK', 'Keep calm and Vote for Equality' and many more. At Southern Cross University, Lecture Theatre B231 Military Road, Lismore, on Tuesday, May 2 at 1pm. Free. Register via Eventbrite.

5. Isabella A Cappella Fundraising Concert for Lismore Flood Appeal: A night of dinner, drinks and music in support of Lismore's recovery from the recent floods. Isabella A Cappella will perform an eclectic mix of pop, folk, blues and jazz and also feature Dylan Curnow on piano with guest vocalists. Food with a Caribbean theme will be provided by Miss Brown's Caribbean Kitchen. All proceeds after costs will be donated to Lismore City Council's Flood Appeal. Doors open 5.30pm, dinner 6.30pm, show begins 7.30pm. Tickets are $50 and include champagne and canapes on arrival, dinner, show, tea/coffee. At Eureka Hall, cnr Eureka Road, Whian Road and Federal Drive, Eureka on Tuesday, May 2. Tickets from http://buytickets.at/isabella/92742. Please note that there is no ATM at the venue.

6. The Bentley Effect screening and Q&A: When the fight against fracking needed a hero, more than 10,000 people put their hands up. Filmed over five years, The Bentley Effect documents the highs and lows of the battle to keep the Northern Rivers gasfield-free. It celebrates the non-violent 'Eureka Stockade' of our time and chronicles one of the fastest growing social movements we have ever witnessed. The screening will also include a Q&A with the filmmaker, Brendan Shoebridge. At the Brunswick Picture House, 30 Fingal St, Brunswick Heads, on Wednesday, May 3, at 7pm. $14.

7. Hope in a Time of Crisis - Q&A About Our Capacity for Change: This Q&A styled panel event that looks beyond left-right politics and single-issue campaigning towards 'big picture' activism for systemic change. This is based on the idea that the world is in crisis and scientists say we have less than 20 years to change our current trajectory or else suffer the catastrophic effects of global climate change. Panelist Helena Norberg-Hodge (The Economics of Happiness) believes that the core issue is that "both left and right wing governments have been promoting the same recipe for growth: handing more wealth to global corporations at the expense of both the environment and jobs." Other panelists are actor and filmmaker Damon Gameau (That Sugar Film) and publisher of Rolling Stone magazine, Phillip Frazer. Comedian Mandy Nolan will lead the panellists in a lively and provocative conversation where she challenges their vision for a future, uncovers the myths that prevent instead of promote change and explores if there really is a possibility for hope in this time of crisis. Presented by Local Futures at the Mullumbimby Civic Hall on Wednesday, May 3, from 6.30pm. $20.

8. Rock For The Northern Rivers fundraiser: The flood was a tragedy but organisers believe that, as a community, we can rise out of this even stronger. All money raised will go to mayor Isaac Smith's flood appeal. The line up includes seven local acts: Nocturnal Tapes, Wharves, Apts, Prysm, Teddy Lewis King (TLK), Vamasi and Damien Cooper. At Unibar, 1 Military Road, Lismore, from 8pm. $10. The student sign on rule has been waived for that night.

9. The Sydney Hotshots: Don't miss your chance to get up close and very personal with the next generation of The Sydney Hotshots, Australia's hottest male stage show. At Mary G's, Cnr Woodlark & Keen Sts, Lismore, on Friday, May 5, from 8pm. $30.

10. 2017 Nimbin MardiGrass: It's green and it's not mean. The annual Cannabis law reform rally and gathering is back with a program full of activities, including the Hemp Olimpix, the Great Green Cabaret, comedy, music, poetry, the Tug O' War, Kombi Komboy, Ganja Faeries, Polite Sqad and the Rally and Parade. At different venues in Nimbin from Friday, May 5. For details visit nimbinmardigrass.com.