Ten Things my father taught me column in the Richmond River Express Examiner.
Ten things my father taught me

Susanna Freymark
by
3rd Sep 2019 10:46 PM

TEN things my Dad taught me.

1. Look after yourself because no one else will.

This was his favourite saying. But Dad, you're there to look after me. I think he meant, make things happen for yourself. Don't wait for someone else to do it for you.

2. Steel is the best material known to man.

As a BHP man and welder, he professed the qualities of steel over wood, fibreglass and every other material known to man.

3. Don't buy it, when you can make it.

If my mum needed a shelf put up, he did it. He wanted a boat, so he built one - all 40 foot of it (made of steel, of course)

4. Don't gossip or waste words.

It meant when he did speak, we all listened to what he had to say.

5. Clouds are just clouds.

Not dolphins or dragons as I tried to make him see. They're just clouds, he said.

6. You won't get sea sick if you steer the boat.

It's true. Whenever I felt queasy on our yacht, he'd put me on the helm to steer the bat and my seasickness magically disappeared.

7. Black Russians and Rusty Nails are the best drinks.

I like to have a Black Russian on his birthday, but the Rusty Nail, a shot of Drambuie in a glass of beer, isn't for me.

8. Don't talk about the past.

It's done. Over. Gone.

9. If an animal is hurt, you must kill it yourself.

Dying dogs weren't taken to the vet despite my pleading.

10. Love is shown in many ways.

My dad wasn't openly affectionate or one to give you a big hug. But, geez, I felt his protection and care and felt loved. I miss him.

My Dad was a big man who didn't say a lot but when he did you listened. His favourite topics were engines and boats. I cleaned his working boots every week for 50c and followed after him when he welded, picking up the iron filings with a dustpan and brush. He died 13 years ago.
dad life lessons parenting advice susanna freymark
