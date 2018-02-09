Ten romantic things to do this week on the Northern Rivers

1. Latin Live in Byron Bay: Latin Live is set to ignite the Byron Theatre this Saturday. Join other Latin dance lovers for an evening of Latin music and dance as the Northern Rivers dance community and guests come together in a big fiesta. The night will feature live band Chukale from Brisbane, playing their best salsa and bachata rhythms. Local DJ Dani and the Gold Coast's Tare will keep the dance floor pumping with great Latin tunes. A bachata dance workshop will start off the night plus A Chefs Pocket will be serving up delicious Latin food. At the Byron Theatre, 69 Jonson St, Byron Bay, this Saturday from 7pm.

2. Waitangi Day celebration in Nimbin: Waitangi Day commemorates a significant day in the history of New Zealand or Aotearoa. It is observed as a public holiday each year to celebrate the signing of the Treaty of Waitangi, New Zealand's founding document. The event will feature Duncan Woods and the Notable Few, plus Catnip. Duncan's reggae-rap vocals weaving between earthy grooves will have audiences bouncing at the front. Electric funksters Catnip are a five-piece band bringing high energy riffs. At the Nimbin Bush Theatre, 2 Blue Knob Rd, Nimbin, this Saturday from 12noon. Free event.

3. Casino Golf Club Markets: The first Casino Golf Club market day for 2018 will happen this weekend. Come along and find a treasure. There will be crafts, jewellery, bags, clothing, plants, food and lots more. You can have a scrumptious breakfast in the clubhouse to start your day. Starting from 8am until 1pm. Casino Golf Club Markets are held the second Sunday of every second month. At Casino Golf Club, West St, Casino, this Sunday.

4. Meal Tickets screening in Brunswick Heads and Lismore: A documentary filmed over 10 years, Meal Tickets (MA, 93 mins, Australia) is a cautionary tale of life in the world of modern day rock'n' roll, and its realities wersus its aspirations. Director Mat de Koning captures the rollercoaster journey of a young Perth band, the Screwtop Detonators, their manager Dave Kavanagh (an ex-mentor to The Libertines) and their one-time roadie, Will Stoker. At the Brunswick Picture House, 30 Fingal St, Brunswick Heads, this Saturday from 7pm. $15. And at the Star Court Theatre, 126 Molesworth St, Lismore, this Sunday 2.30pm and 5.30pm. $15.

5. Honour the Ocean fundraiser in Byron Bay: Positive Change for Marine Life, a Byron-born ocean charity is hosting a fundraiser at the Byron Brewery this Sunday from 5.30pm. There will be live music by Luke Bennett, Yeshe & Peter Hunt (Kooii), Jesse Morris and Loren. The event will raise funds for local and international projects, such as Plastic Bag Free Byron, Smoke-free Beaches and Parks, the 2018 Marine Debris Challenge and the Brunswick River monitoring project, among others. A silent art auction with ocean-inspired pieces from Matt Shepherd, Jodi Hooker, Lauren Cason, Caitlin Gywn and Karl Goodsell will also be featured.

6. Peggy Popart Kids Tour in Lismore: Miss Peggy Popart is Lismore Regional Gallery's resident art guide. Her tours are designed to inform and inspire. Peggy draws kids in with her playfulness, wit and imagination and takes them on an interactive exhibition tour concluded with an art activity. At the Lismore Regional Gallery, 11 Rural St, Lismore, this Sunday, 11.30am. Free event. Auslan Interpreted.

7. Cello With Love in Ballina: Renat and Hila Yusupov, Australian musicians originally from Uzbekistan, will present a delightful evening of popular classical cello masterpieces. They will include Haydn's Cello Concerto No. 1, Paganini's Variations on One String on a theme from Moses in Egypt by Rossini, Massenet's Meditation, works by J.S. Bach, Saint-Saens, Monti and many more. The program will also include a unique collection of melodies from Georgia, Armenia, Uzbekistan, Russia, and Israel, masterfully arranged for cello and piano. At St Mary's Anglican Church, 38 Norton St, Ballina, this Saturday from 2.30pm.

8. V-Day Beach Flashmob in Byron Bay: The traditional February 14 flashmob is back to Main Beach. If you attend, ensure you wear red. Organisers made a call to locals and visitors to participate in the face of escalating violence, inequity, and patriarchy across the globe to end all forms of violence against women and girls. Visit the Facebook event where a video of the choreography is available. At Main Beach, Border St, Byron Bay, on Wednesday, February 14, from 6.30am.

9. The Vagina Conversations in Byron Bay: After the sell-out performances of the last two years, this informal and diverse collective of some of the Byron Shire's powerful and creative women is thriving. Aged 22 to 81, these women gather to share their own personal stories about the most intimate area of a woman's body. This show is part of the global revolution of V-Day, to end violence against women and children around the world. The line up for 2018 includes MC Mandy Nolan, plus Feather, Lynda Dean, Moana Pearl, Jennifer Lalor, Gopi Lev Dupain, Jan Terkelson, Ilona Harker, Ti Harrison, Sarah Temporal and the No Frills Twins. Proceeds will support Byron Escape Fund for the Women's Resource Service. At the Byron Theatre, 69 Jonson St, Byron Bay, on Wednesday and Thursday, February 14 and 15, 7.30pm. $25.

10. Roy Orbison Reborn In Ballina: Relive the sound, the voice and the hits of music legend Roy Orbison in an international tribute production starring Dean Bourne. At the Ballina RSL Club on Friday, February 16, 8pm. 18+. $49.