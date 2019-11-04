Ten reasons to see this play: CWA drops the c-word

CWA Kyogle Evening Branch members Kym Watling, Harmony Walsh, Samantha Watkins, Sonja Habenicht, Jean Kutchen, Odette Nettleton and Sheryl Graham rehearse for the play It All Begins With Love.

1. The play is adults only. Leave the children at home and make a night of it in Kyogle.

2. It's cheap with a gold coin donation as entry.

3. This is verbatim theatre. This means the stories are real life powerful stories as told to playwright Rod Ainsworth.

4. The six cast members are all members of the CWA Kyogle Evening Branch

5. The usual delicious CWA cakes and refreshments will be available.

6. More than tea and scones and the CWA Kyogle Evening Branch are known for pushing things. In the play there is swearing. And yes, the c-word is dropped.

7. The Red Bench Project will be launched locally on the nigh and Kyogle LGA is the first to do this. The organisation is all about Changing the Ending. Find out more when you attend.

8. Most importantly, the play tackles family violence, a subject some of us may shy away from but the Kyogle CWA are tackling the issue head-on with theses powerful stories.

Because domestic and family violence doesn't discriminate. Because domestic violence is an issue for the whole community. Because domestic violence impacts on productivity.

9. If you think you shouldn't come and see this play, you probably should.

10. We all fall in love. The Kyogle Family and Domestic Violence Working Group want to change the ending of some of our love stories.

DETAILS

It All Begins With Love by playwright Rod Ainsworth on Thursday, December 5 at the Kyogle Memorial Hall Supper Room at 6.30pm. Entry is by gold coin donation. Register at trybooking.com/BGFTM or at Gateway Office supplies in Kyogle.