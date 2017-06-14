20°
Ten reasons to go to Mullum Music Festival 2017

Javier Encalada
| 14th Jun 2017 4:31 PM Updated: 4:31 PM
COUNTRY: Nashville based Canadian singer songwriter Lindi Ortega.
READY to start celebrating it's tenth anniversary, Mullum Music Festival has unveiled ten artists to be par of this year's music event to coincide with its early bird sale.

This is the first list of 10 of the 80 acts that will be coming to help them celebrate their first decade:

1. Jon Cleary & The Monster Gentlemen (US): Bringing New Orleans from street to the stage is funk master Jon Cleary & The Monster Gentlemen. Renowned across the globe as an accomplished keyboardist and guitarist and deeply soulful vocalist, Cleary is backed up by his musical soulmates, the Monster Gentlemen.

 

Bringing New Orleans from street to the stage is funk master Jon Cleary & The Monster Gentlemen (US).
Bringing New Orleans from street to the stage is funk master Jon Cleary & The Monster Gentlemen (US).

 

2. Frazey Ford (Canada): Canada's soul filled singer songwriter Frazey Ford puts her ear to the earth and taps the emotions that make us all human, taking old timey rustic harmonies and transporting them into full-throated self abandon. 

3. Marlon Williams (New Zealand): The show stopping beauty of Marlon Williams's music is hard to describe. With a voice that goes through to the bone, he is king of the lonesome lament. 2016 and 2017 saw Williams sell out shows throughout North America, UK and Europe, and now he returns for some very special shows at Mullum Music Festival. His band The Yarra Benders will join Marlon for the 10th Mullum Music Festival.

 

Marlon WIlliams is confirmed for Falls Festival 2016/17
Marlon WIlliams is confirmed for Falls Festival 2016/17 Contributed

 

4. Lindi Ortega (Canada): Nashville based Canadian singer songwriter Lindi Ortega's guitar-playing chops and innate country music instincts put her in an elite group of artists, earning her an unusually inclusive type of success with both indie cred and mainstream country recognition. From supporting Carrie Underwood on the CMA Awards to her opening slot on Chris Stapleton's recent Canadian arena tour, Ortega is a sought-after and unique personality in Nashville's music community and beyond.

 

5. Too Many Zooz (US): From the subways of New York City comes the brass house of Too Many Zooz, the band who found fame when a clip posted by a passerby went viral in 2014.

 

6. Zee Gachette (UK): The UK's Z-Star Delta's electrifying front woman Zee Gachette will put a spell on you when she is joined by guitar prodigy Sebastien Heintz. Delivering bewitching raspy blues with dark desert slide this duo presents music that is sensual, expansive and powerful.

 

7. Gabriel Garzón-Montano (US): Gabriel Garzón-Montano sings of the struggles and uncertainties of the many-layered game that is America today, from the specific doubt and double consciousness of the first-generation hustle, to the universal challenges of love, legacy, and exploring the maze of one's own mind. A child of immigrant parents - a child of Brooklyn, NY - Garzón-Montano's aesthetic is an extension of his French-Colombian heritage, a pastiche of Bach sonatas, cumbia records, and the machine gun funk that echoes to this day from behind half-rolled tints up and down Nostrand Ave.

 

8. The East Pointers (Canada): Canadian folk music outfit The East Pointers won the Juno Award for Traditional Roots Album this year. After touring the UK & the US they make their way to the stages of Mullum Music Festival.

 

9. Teskey Brothers: Australia's Teskey Brothers were inspired by the black soul music of their parent's 1960's record collection. The brothers have gone on to write and record their own impressive R&B originals, now joined by Liam Gough on drums and Brendan Love on bass, the Teskey Brothers deliver their white boy Aussie modern day Motown with backyard funk.

 

10. Jazz Party: This year's Mullum Music Festival also features the return of Jazz Party. This band showcases new talent, as seen in the secret Melbourne Monday night Jazz Parties. Young, dynamic, and insanely gifted, Jazz Party are not a band, they are an experience.

  • Mullum Music Festival will be held around Maullumbimby from Novmeber 16 to 19, 2017. Early Bird tickets are now on sale. For tickets and program information go to www.mullummusicfestival.com
Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  jon cleary marlon williams mullum music festival northern rivers entertainment whatson

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!