Tourists wear masks at airport check-in
Tourists wear masks at airport check-in
Health

Ten Qld students face weeks in quarantine

by Tracey Ferrier
28th Jan 2020 9:31 AM

TEN students currently flying back from China will spend two weeks in quarantine at their Brisbane boarding school to manage any risk of them spreading the deadly coronavirus.

The Stuartholme School for girls is taking high-level precautions to ensure the student population isn't exposed to the risk of the virus, which is rapidly spreading in mainland China.

Ten returning students, who are currently in the air, will be met at the airport and taken back to the school, where they'll spend two weeks in quarantine on the fifth floor of their boarding house, principal Kristen Sharpe said on Tuesday.

