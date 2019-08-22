Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
New Australians: Callum, Kieran and Beverley Macintosh (South Africa), Maninder Sigh (India), Annie Maccue (Phillipines), Anusha Ayileni (india), Neve Carolan (Ireland), Katelyn Stevenson (New Zealand), Jason and Atheen Walker (new Zealand)at the Citizenship Ceremony at Richmond Valley Council Chambers in Casino with mayor Robert Mustow and Kevin Hogan MP.
New Australians: Callum, Kieran and Beverley Macintosh (South Africa), Maninder Sigh (India), Annie Maccue (Phillipines), Anusha Ayileni (india), Neve Carolan (Ireland), Katelyn Stevenson (New Zealand), Jason and Atheen Walker (new Zealand)at the Citizenship Ceremony at Richmond Valley Council Chambers in Casino with mayor Robert Mustow and Kevin Hogan MP. Susanna Freymark
Community

Ten new Australians and the reasons they want to live here

Susanna Freymark
by
22nd Aug 2019 1:54 PM

IT TOOK less than 15 minutes for 10 new Aussies to be sworn in at Richmond Valley Council Chambers.

It is the largest number of citizens to be sworn in at one time in Casino and mayor Robert Mustow wore his mayoral chains for the formal part of the ceremony before fresh lamingtons were served.

The new citizens hailed from India, South Africa, Ireland, the Philippines, and three from New Zealand.

Jason and Atheen Walker travelled around Australia with their six children. They learnt everything they needed to know for the citizenship test by listening to John Williams' songs and visiting historic places such as the Eureka Stockade, the couple said.

Irish born Neve Carolan has been living in Australia for seven years and the country has felt like her home for a long time.

"It's good to be Australian,” she said after the ceremony.

More pressing matters forced the Macintosh family from South African to settle in Casino.

"It's opened a lot more opportunities in our lives,” mother Beverley Macintosh said.

"We can vote now.”

Her two sons would have been unable to find work in South Africa, a place she said was violent and unsafe.

"White males can't get a job there,” her son Callum said.

The family were sponsored by Northern Cooperative Meat Company and now have jobs at the meatworks.

"It's is a safe place to stay, " Ms Macintosh said of Casino.

"My sons will have a better life here.”

Annie Maccue loved the Australian winters after only a wet or dry season in her home country of the Philippines.

She admitted becoming a citizen was a big decision.

"This is a great country to live in,” Ms Maccue said.

New Zealand born Katelyn Stevenson said it was awesome to now be an Australian.

"It's a dream come true,” she said.

Ms Stevenson wants to be an engineer with the Australian army.

The new citizens sang the National Anthem, the first verse only, before they celebrated with their friends and families.

Kevin Hogan MP read a statement on behalf of the Minister of Immigration, Citizenship and Multicultural Affairs David Coleman.

citizenship ceremonies new australians northern rivers community richmond valley counci
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    MOST WANTED: Nine people police want to speak with urgently

    premium_icon MOST WANTED: Nine people police want to speak with urgently

    Crime IF you've seen any of these people, contact police immediately.

    COUNCIL DECIDES: Future of 'disco dong' hangs in the balance

    premium_icon COUNCIL DECIDES: Future of 'disco dong' hangs in the balance

    Council News The council will decide whether to keep the sculpture

    Man breached AVO to tamper with victim's security system

    premium_icon Man breached AVO to tamper with victim's security system

    Crime He was seen by security leaving the home with a CCTV hard drive

    PHOTOS: The wonderful world of cacti

    premium_icon PHOTOS: The wonderful world of cacti

    Business Couple create beautiful water-wise garden that improves with age