Ten great things to do this week

1. Casino Show: The 2017 Casino Show Society celebrates the 127th annual agricultural show. On Saturday, member for Clarence Chris Gulaptis will officially open the show at 2pm followed by the announcement of the Casino Showgirl and Junior Showgirl winners. From 4.30pm, don't miss a team event in the main ring. Kicking off with the Young Farmer Challenge and scarecrow and tug-of-war competition, there are great prizes to be won. Groups of four young farmers, with at least one female, will compete for the chance to win some fantastic prizes and represent the Casino Show at the group final. As soon as the sun goes down the night entertainment will start with a bang with a firework extravaganza. After that, a crowd favourite returns - the demolition derby, with $1000 prize money up for grabs. Singer Col Finley will go on stage from 8.30pm. At the Casino Showground, 10095 Summerland Way, this Saturday. For details visit casinoshowsociety.com.au/

2. Woodburn Riverside Festival 2017: A full day of family-oriented activities and entertainment on the Richmond River at Woodburn and in the adjacent Riverside Park. Raft races, biathlon, markets, amusement rides, entertainment all day, live band Pistol Whip from 5.30pm, culminating in a fireworks display from the bridge. Along the Richmond River at Woodburn, Riverside Park, this Saturday from 9am.

3. Byron Bay Rugby 7s and Food Trucks: Watch Rugby in its fastest form. Watch teams from all over Australia compete. This year's registered teams have increased as well as the standard with ex-Internationals involved. Matches from 9am until 4pm, Saturday and Sunday. In association with Byron Bay 7s, Food Truck Market Northern Rivers will offer a variety of food, from meat grills to German, pizza and kebabs, plus options for vegans and vegetarians. Food starting from 10am, at the Recreation Fields, Byron Bay.

4. Rumble screening: The closing gala of the 2017 Byron Bay Film Festival will be the screening of Rumble: The Indians Who Rocked The World. This powerful documentary about the role of Native Americans in contemporary music history, featuring some of the greatest music stars of our time, exposes a critical missing chapter, revealing how indigenous musicians helped shape the soundtracks of popular culture. Taj Mahal, Quincy Jones, Slash, Mildred Bailey, Jimi Hendrix and Steven Tyler are featured. At the Byron Theatre, 69 Jonson St, Byron Bay, this Saturday, 6.45pm. Visit bbff.com.au for details.

5. Beauty and The Beast, a pantomime: Murwillumbah Theatre Company presents this re-telling of Beauty and the Beast with patrons encouraged to dress up as their favourite character. This traditional French fairy tale has been re-invented by renowned pantomime specialist Ben Crocker, with all the ingredients you've come to love - slapstick humour, witty repartee and the proverbial corny jokes. At the Murwillumbah Civic Centre this Saturday at 5.30pm, Saturday, October 21, at 5.30pm, Sunday, October 22, at 2pm, Saturday, October 28, at 7.30pm and Sunday, October 29, at 2pm. For details visit murwillumbahtheatrecompany.com.au.

6. Dunoon Fair: Dunoon's Public School Spring Fair will feature workshops on how to build a nesting box to attract native birds, how to improve the soil in the garden and how to attract native bees for pollination, plus live music and more. At 65 James St, Dunoon, this Saturday, 9am to 2pm. Entry by donation.

7. Quest in Byron Bay: Are you good at solving riddles? Put a team together for the biggest all-ages scavenger hunt, Byron Quest, this weekend. Now in its fourth year, the Quest will commence with registration from 8am at Future Dreamers HQ. Teams are then on a race to solve the given clues which will have them interacting, performing, laughing, asking, answering, sharing, fossicking and more. This Saturday from 8am at 24 Marvel St, Byron Bay. For more information visit byronquest.com.

8. Don't Go Gentle: The Drill Hall Theatre's production of Patricia Cornelius' play Do Not Go Gentle delves into the psyche of the aged. Dylan Thomas's famous poem Do Not Go Gentle Into That Good Night is a passionate call to live life to its utmost, even into old age. The line "Rage, rage against the dying of the light" provides the starting point of Cornelius's play about a group of characters in a nursing home, facing the trials and tribulations of old age. This adventurous theatrical journey is being led by Welsh director Ray Thomas and his task is to direct joint performances of the play at Chapter Arts Centre in Cardiff, Wales, and the Drill Hall Theatre in Mullumbimby, with a cast of 60 to 80-year-olds drawn jointly from the members of Everyman Theatre, Cardiff, and the Drill Hall Theatre Company. Members of the Cardiff ensemble are here to be part of the Mullumbimby season. At the Drill Hall Theatre, Mullumbimby, from this weekend and until October 22. Visit drillhalltheatre.org.au.

9. Light the Night: This Leukaemia Foundation event brings Australia's blood cancer community together. Those attending raise money to help give local families facing blood cancer the emotional and practical support that will light the way forward. Families and friends will come together at dusk to carry one of three coloured lanterns relevant to their journey with blood cancer. At the Italo Club, 36 Barrow Ln, North Lismore, this Saturday from 3pm. Free.

10. Lismore Show: Connect with your farming community by taking in the wide variety of animal exhibits, cheer in the young farmers' challenge, experience the Farmer For a Day exhibit, and even try your hand at milking a wanna-be cow. The kids will be captivated by the magic of sideshow alley; they can try their hand at the Newcastle Permanent Lego competition, check out the Macadamia Castle Animal Shows and have a whole lot of fun at the Animal Nursery. For the foodies, there will be demonstrations utilising our region's finest produce in the Living & Wellness Pavilion, you can also enjoy plates from local restaurants and food producers. Come along to hear our talented Northern Rivers artists and schools on the community stage. Check out the talent of this year's Tursa Art prize and the amazing art in the Banyam Baigham Art Space. There will be stacks of entertainment each day, the talented Lorraine Ashton Classic Circus, the Young Farmers Challenge, miniature goats, fireworks and more. At the Lismore Showgrounds, Alexandra Parade, Lismore, from Thursday, October 19. For details visit northcoastnational.com.au.