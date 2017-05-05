Ten great things to do this week

1. Nimbin MardiGrass: It's green and it's not mean. The annual cannabis law reform rally and gathering is back with a program full of activities, including the Hemp Olimpix, the Great Green Cabaret, comedy, music, poetry, the Tug O' War, Kombi Komboy, Ganja Faeries, Polite Sqad and the Rally and Parade. At different venues in Nimbin Friday to Sunday. For details visit nimbinmardigrass.com.

2. Nudge Nudge Wink Wink Party dances for Billundgel: Nudge Nudge Wink Wink, the monthly free party with a conscience is inviting you to dance for Billinudgel. May's event is keeping it local and asking us all to dig deep and dance to raise funds for the Billinudgel Village Flood Relief. Billinudgel was hit hard, so the funds from the event will be distributed to those in the village most in need of assistance. May's DJs line up includes resident DJ's Lord Sut and Dale Stephen, regular Al Royale, and one of Australia's most highly regarded House DJs, Sydney-based Scott PullenPullen's remarkable performance history spans decades and continents. playing legendary venues in New York, London, Italy, Sydney, Bali, Ibiza, Mykonos and Rio de Janiero. He's worked at the Sydney 2000 Olympics official closing party for 100,000 people in the Domain, and shared bills on multiple occasions with Carl Cox, Armand Van Helden, Fatboy Slim/Norman Cook, Steve Lawler, Masters at Work, Groove Armada and Freemasons. At the Billinudgel Hotel this Sunday from 2pm. Free entry.

3. Pecan Harvest Festival: The Eltham Pantry will be holding a fun-filled family day out. Take a picnic blanket, stay awhile, relax, unwind and indulge. Experience the pecan harvest, take a tour of Barefoot Farm and the processing facility. Free pecan product tastings and face painting for the kids. There will be farm tours, cooking competitions, farm animals and more. At the Eltham Valley Pantry, 712 Boatharbour Rd, Eltham, this Saturday from 9am to 3pm. Entry to this event is free.

4. 2017 Casino Relay for Life: This year's Casino Relay For Life will be fundraising overnight on Saturday in a show of community strength. With a goal of $50,000, the event raises vital funds for the Cancer Council's research, prevention, information and support services. The Relay is a chance for the Casino community to recognise and celebrate local cancer survivors, patients and their carers, to honour and remember loved ones lost to cancer and to raise money to help save more lives. There will be candelight ceremony at dusk on Saturday, with the closing ceremony at 8.30am on Sunday. At Queen Elizabeth Park, Casino, from Saturday 3pm to Sunday 9am.

5. Charity Golf Day: Mid Richmond Education Fund will hold a Charity Golf Day this weekend. Start the day at the 7am breakfast, for a shotgun start at 8am. A three-person Ambrose will be $25 per person including breakfast and lunch. Mid Richmond Education Fund supports young people to transition from school to the workforce. At the Woodburn Evans Golf Club this Sunday from 7am.

6. Archie and the Bear book launch: Children's author Zanni Louise is launching her new picture book, Archie and the Bear. Archie is a bear, but everywhere Archie goes, people pat him on the head and say 'I like your bear suit'. Archie has enough of people not taking him seriously. So he heads to the forest, where he meets a bear, who thinks he's a boy. This is a story of friendship, acceptance, imagination and being who you are. International illustrator David Mackintosh illustrated the story. Book launch is at Newrybar Merchants this Sunday, 2pm.

7. Chicks at the Flicks - Snatched: Chicks at the Flicks is a regular event held at BCC Lismore cinemas that showcases a selected 'chick flick' with an evening of fun and prizes. In Snatched, Emily (Amy Schumer), a spontaneous woman in her 30s, persuades her ultra-cautious mum (Goldie Hawn) to go on a vacation to Ecuador. The pair but suddenly find themselves kidnapped. At Lismore BCC Cinemas on May 10, 6pm. Tickets at eventcinemas.com.au. Cost is $26.

8. Guide Dogs NSW/ACT's Low Vision Expo: Low Vision Expo presented by Guide Dogs NSW/ACT and Quantum RLV. Helping people with macular degeneration, glaucoma and low vision conditions stay independent. A range of equipment to enable people with vision impairment to read their favourite book, the newspaper or do crossword puzzles will be showcased. Aids on display will include hand-held and desktop electronic magnifiers to help with reading, lighting options for craft work, text-to-speech devices, digital audio books, screen reading software and Braille keyboards. At Ballina RSL Club, 240 River Street, Ballina, on Thursday, May 11, from 10am. Free event.

9. Circus Oz: In their latest show, Model Citizens, Circus Oz explodes back onto stage, audaciously unpacking the myths of modern Australia, the first creation fulled by the new Artistic Director Rob Tannion. Set in a beautiful yet chaotic model kit world, Model Citizens seamlessly blends the risk, beauty and rawness of acrobatic circus with pumping live music, stuning lighting, breathtaking physical improbability and no shortage of absurdity. At Lismore City Hall, 1 Bounty St, Lismore, on Friday, May 12 and Saturday, May 13.

10. Rise Above the Flood Fundraiser: Local artists Gyan, Dustyesky, Hussy Hicks, The Button Collective, Abbie Cardwell, Ben Wilson, Fingal and The Cassettes are performing in this variety gala in support of our Northern Rivers family who have been affected by the recent floods. MC'd by the salacious Mae Wilde. At the Byron Centre, 69 Jonson St, Byron Bay, on Friday, May 13, from 6pm. $35.