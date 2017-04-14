Ten great things to do this week

Large numbers of people and crowds appeared to be having a blast on the third day of the 25th Annual Byron Bay Bluesfest held at Tyagarah near Byorn Bay. 2014 Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

1. Bluesfest Byron Bay: Bluesfest presents over 200 performances with up to seven stages throughout five 12-hour days, as well as camping for up to 6,000 people, five licensed bars, more than 100 food and market stalls, beer gardens and children's entertainment. This year's line up includes Patti Smith, Zac Brown, Mary J Blige,Santana, Neil Finn and Nas, among others. For details visit bluesfest.com.au.

2. Autumn Arts Extravaganza: This annual event showcases local and emerging artists from the region. This major annual exhibition is curated by the Nimbin Artists Gallery located within the School of Arts complex. The gallery is open daily and can be accessed from the main street next to the hall. During the exhibition, which occurs for several weeks, the gallery is joined to the hall, stage and back areas for one of Nimbin's largest art exhibitions.At the Nimbin School of Arts Hall, 47 Cullen St, Nimbin, 10am to 4.30pm until April 25. Free event.

3. Byron Bay Record Fair: More than 40,000 Long Plays will be available at the Byron Record Fair; from punk to pop, from reggae to rock, from hip hop to be-bop. The one thing the fair doesn't cater for however, is 'easy listening records'. The Byron Bay Record Fair is being held at The Ewingsdale Hall, near the Byron Bay Pacific Highway exit. The hall will be open from 10am - 6pm, commencing on Good Friday and finishing on Easter Tuesday. Entry is free.

4. Rock'n Through The Ages: This is a show designed and presented as a production show targeted directly at baby boomers. Baby boomers are the group born during the post-World War II baby boom, approximately between the years 1946 and 1964. This includes people who are between 53 and 71 years old in 2017. When the doors open and the audience enters the show room, the big screens come to life showing original music clips and TV commercials from the 1950s, 1960s and 1970s, to set the nostalgic mood in the room. Audiences will laugh and chat with each other as they reminisce over the old footage that sparks the memories of days gone by. The band then enters the stage and kicks the first song off with the Bill Haley classic Rock Around The Clock, inviting audiences to dancing in their seats while watching the original video clips on the big screen. This music event encourages the audience to join in and sing along to hits from Elvis Presley, Roy Orbison, Neil Diamond, Tom Jones and also great bands like Daddy Cool, The Monkeys, Dr Hook and many more. The show is performed and delivered by three seasoned professionals and cheeky entertainers in Greg (Bankxy) Bankx, David (Sprouty) Cail and Steve Cummins and is backed by the RTA Band. At the Ballina RSL Club on Easter Saturday, April 15, from 8.30pm. 18+. $25.

5. Flight Facilities: The music duo brings their Decade DJ set to Byron Bay. The concept started all the way back in 2010 when Jimmy and Hugo took over the Paris Social Club for a strictly 1970s set, delving into their finest sections and in turn creating a party that still continues. Every set is different; giving a reflection of the 1970's all the way through to today. At the Beach Hotel, Byron Bay, this Sunday from 9pm.

6. Dan Hannaford in Evans Head: This singer songwriter mixes blues'n'roots, alt-country, folk, soul and rock'n'roll in a high-energy mix that makes a solo act sounds like a fully-fleshed band. The son of a preacher from Ballina, Dan Hannaford has evolved into one of the most accomplished music acts in the local line up, translating in a local fan base that follows him from gig to gig. His latest album, I Cried Bullets, was nominated to Album of the Year at the 2016 NCEIA Dolphin Awards. His first independent release, Rust and Dust (2012), was recorded at the Hannaford family fishing shack, Hannarock, in Red Rock with blues/folk musician and producer, Mike McCarthy. At the Illawong Hotel, Evans Head, this Sunday from 3pm.

7. Lismore TableTop Gamers Sunday Club Day: Lismore TableTop Gamers Inc. is an inclusive gaming community established to create a friendly gaming space for all gamers. Tabletop games include board games, card games, miniatures games and role playing games. Meetings have a relaxed and social atmosphere, making them an ideal time to learn the rules of a new game, or practice for a tournament. At South Lismore Bowling Club, 25 Wilson St, Lismore, this Sunday from 11am.

8. Brunswick Picture House reopening weekend: The Brunswick Picture House reopens this weekend with a number of events throughout the long weekend: All-ages Really Good Good Friday Circus Bonanza tomorrow Friday from 2pm. $22. The Return of Cheeky Cabaret on Saturday, 7pm, and Sunday, 8pm. $45. On Sunday, singer and actor Paul Capsis bring his solo show Addicted to the Nightlife this Sunday from 6pm. $45.. He is on a break from his role of the MC in the latest production of Cabaret. After a sold-out season in Sydney, Capsis is preparing to reprise the role in Melbourne. At 30 Fingal Street, Brunswick Heads.

9. Moana screening: Rated G, Moana is an adventure film that tells the story of the strong-willed daughter of the chief of a Polynesian tribe, who is chosen by the ocean itself to reunite a mystical relic with a goddess. At the Nimbin Bush Theatre, 2 Blue Knob Rd, Nimbin, on Wednesday, April 19, from 11am.

10. Pop Up Play Spaces (POPS): Join local trouple Roundabout Theatre this Easter School holidays for a series of free, all-ages, pop up play spaces in Byron Bay's CBD for fun and games in the park. A mix of old fashioned lawn games, Victorian parlour games and a sprinkle of Olympics: musical chairs, giant twister, egg and spoon race, extended hopscotch plus more. The spaces are constructed to be accessible, engaging and inspiring; and the ectivities will be theatrically facilitated by iconic characters The Lollipop ladies. At Railway Park on Thursday, April 20, and at Main Beach near the Pace Pole on Saturday, April 22, from 11am to 5pm.