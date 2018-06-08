Ten golden things to do this week

1. Brunswick Heads Old & Gold Festival: The whole town of Brunswick Heads turns into a garage sale for this annual event of treasure hunting at this huge garage sale and four big fairs: Ye Olde Church Fair at the Catholic Church, Treasure Trove and Brunswick Public School, the Indoor Collectables Fair at the Memorial Fall and the CWA Secondhand Fair, behind the school on Park St. This all-weather event will also include entertainment, live music, face painting, craft, raffles, a marbles championship, activities about recycling and sustainability and lots of fun. At Brunswick Heads this Saturday from 8am to 2pm. Free event.

2. African Festival in Lismore: A fun day packed with events showcasing African culture from the African Australian community in Lismore. Enjoy African cuisine from 6pm, craft, music, dance and drumming, plus a fashion parade at 5.30pm, African children's games and music by Brother's Crew and Kobya duo. At Lismore City Hall this Saturday from 3pm-10pm.

3. Fireworks at Old Bonalbo: Put your beanie on and head to Old Bonalbo for fireworks. The Old Bonalbo Public School is holding its annual Fireworks Spectacular on Saturday from 5pm. Fireworks start at 8pm. While you wait there is plenty to do and eat. Adults $10, children $5. At Old Bonalbo fireworks on Saturday from 5pm.

4. The Song Keepers screens in Lismore: This film shows an Aboriginal women's choir travelling to Germany to perform baroque Lutheran hymns in their traditional languages. The choir sings hymns brought to their great grandparents by German missionaries in Western Arrarnta and Pitjantjatjara languages. At the Star Court Theatre in Lismore this Sunday 2.30pm and 5.30pm, and Wednesday, June 13, 6.30pm.

5. Richmond Valley Health and Fitness Expo: The Casino Indoor Sports Stadium will be transformed into a health and fitness information focal point on Sunday, as the annual Health and Fitness Expo sets up shop. The exhibition is aimed at those who are interested in getting healthier, including families looking to enrol their children in fitness activities, as well as those who already lead an active lifestyle, like fitness professionals. The Health and Fitness Expo will be held on Sunday from 10am to 2.30pm, and entry is free.

6. Ballet Gala in Byron Bay: Byron Ballet presents three world renowned ballet masterpieces in a unique gala program. Guest stars will be Michael Braun and Tahlia Downey perform the grand pas de deux (duet) of Don Quixote, then the comedy of Coppelia - Act 2 will captivate the younger audience with its delightful humour, and finally Maurice Ravel's instantly recognisable, hypnotic and sensual Bolero will bring the evening to a climactic close as an homage to the feminine. At Byron Theatre, 69 Jonson St, Byron Bay, this Saturday at 2pm and 7pm.

7. Ben King Memorial Classic Surf Competition in Byron Bay: About 150 surfers will be in the water with 32 of them contesting the open men's division at Broken Head Beach from Monday to Sunday. The open men's champion will take home $5000 with previous winners including Garrett Parkes, Kieren Perrow and former World No 3 Danny Wills. There is an open women's division with a total of $25,000 spread across the whole competition. The event has been running for 43 years and was renamed in 2006 following the death of club stalwart Ben King, who died while competing in an event at Yamba. It will be the fifth time it has been held in June after previously being named the Easter Surf Classic in April. It is also the second year the Wills Ex-Groms division will run in honour of Byron Bay surfing legend Danny Wills. There is professional judges and electronic scoring over the three-days making it as close to a professional competition as possible. The presentation will be held at the Railway Hotel from 4.30pm Monday.

8. Peppa Pig's Surprise in Lismore: It's a lovely day and Peppa is playing outside with her friends. Mummy Pig and Daddy Pig have got a surprise for her and her younger brother George but no matter how hard they try, they cannot guess what it is. In Peppa Pig's Surprise, audiences will enjoy interactive fun, games and, of course, surprises. This charming, colourful new show features new songs and new life-size puppets. At Lismore City Hall, 1 Bounty St, Lismore, on Thursday, June 14, 12pm and 2pm.

9. 2018 Bendigo Bank Australian Little League Championship In Lismore: Lismore is hosting the 2018 Australian Little League Championship at Albert Park. Little League is the world's largest youth sports program, and 2017 marks its eleventh year in Australia. The championship will feature twenty All-Star Little League teams from across Australia over a six day tournament. The winning team will receive automatic qualification for the Little League World Series in Pennsylvania, USA. At Albert Park, Keen St, Lismore, until Monday, June 11, from 8.30am. Free event.

10. Winter Nationals at Lismore Speedway: The Winter Nationals and Compact Speedcars Australia NSW Championship will be held in Lismore this Saturday. The schedule will include AMCA Nationals, Junior Sedans, Wingless Sprints, Production Sedans, Street Stocks, National 4'S and SP Sedans. At Lismore Speedway, Lismore Showground, Alexandra Parade, with racing from 1pm.