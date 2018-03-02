Ten fantastic this to do this week

1. Lismore Women's Festival: YWCA NSW presents the second ever Lismore Women's Festival incorporating International Women's Day. A wide array of workshops, talks, classes and exhibitions are included. The biggest gathering will be the Opening Event at The Lismore Quadrangle thids Saturday from 10am, featuring a range of workshops, stalls and talks, including a youth zone, singing at the Conservatorium, sewing and a discussion by the Remembering and Healing group. Everyone is welcome to bring a flower or some foliage from home to contribute to a circle to gather around. Check the program at lismorewomensfestival.org.

2. Blue Knob Fermentation Festival: This year, the Blue Knob Farmers Market Fermentation Festival's theme is 'Food is our Medicine'. After the event there will be a sit down paid meal featuring ferments and local produce. At Blue Knob Farmers Market, 719 Blue Knob Road, Blue Knob, this Saturday 9am-1pm. Free event.

3. The Board Meeting at Lennox Head: The Board Meeting surf charity event will be held this Saturday at Seven Mile Beach in Lennox Head from 6.30am-2.30pm. Head down to Lennox Head to watch The Board Meeting, a family friendly surf event where teams of four surfers tag team to compete and raise funds for local children with disabilities. Visit theboardmeeting.org.au for details.

4. Lady Rizo at NORPA: In her show Red, White and Indigo, New York Chanteuse superstar Lady Rizo delivers a deeply personal musical eulogy unpacking the feelings for the country she was born in, cut with her trademark humour, wit and soaring voice.At Lismore City Hall this Saturday from 7.30pm as part of the NORPA Season 2018.

5. Hip Hop Fest in Nimbin: Shortymain is a hip hop performer who has a cool West Coast-style incorporating rap, hip hop and R&B. Shortymain is an independent Hip Hop powerhouse from the Queensland town of Goodna whose music has reached fans in the United States, New Zealand, UK and beyond. Shortymain has recently released the Up All Night EP. Supporting ShortyMain will be a host of DJs including Sway Cool, DJ Sepnutz and local special guests. At the Nimbin Bush Theatre, 2 Blue Knob Rd, Nimbin, 7.30pm. $15.

6. A Concert for our Coast in Brunswick Heads: Sea Shepherd Australia organised this music fundraiser to protect, defend and conserve our oceans. The event will feature Fingers, Mitchell Cullen, Jordan McRobbie, Tay Oskee, Hemingway, Katie Who, Rob Edwards, Sarah Koppen, Humblet, Chesterfield and other artist. At Hotel Brunswick, Mullumbimbi St, Brunswick Heads, this Saturday from 12 noon to 10pm.

7. Watling & Bates album launch at Eden Creek Hall: Unumgar music duo Watling & Bates launch their latest album, Small Town Tales, this weekend. The relaxed country event will feature Thor Phillips on guitar and dobro and Johnny Rumble on the bull fiddle later in the afternoon. Eden Creek Hall Committee will run a sausage sizzle and afternoon tea to raise money for the hall. The event is BYO, there is no mobile signal and sales are cash only. There will be three competitions during the afternoon, the winners each receiving a special prize pack including the new album: Best Waltzing Couple, Slickest Dresser and Best Picture of a Chicken. At the Eden Creek Hall, 40 Brown Knob Rd, this Sunday, from 2pm.

8. Nudge Nudge Wink Wink in Billinudgel: Byron Bay's Uncle Project will be the local charity to benefit from this month's dance party Nudge Nudge Wink Wink. The Uncle Project is a mentoring program for boys aged six to 12 years, particularly those without active fathers, who could benefit from a more supportive environment of positive male role models to enhance their social, creative and physical skills. The line-up for the March event will include DJ Nick Field and Coco Republic co-founder and Byron Bay-based DJ Al Royale, as well as DJs Lord Sut and Dale Stephen delivering one of their trademark sets. At the Billinudgel Hotel this Sunday from 2pm.

9. Food Markets in Mullumbimby: The Mullumbimby Leagues Club and The Design Collective have joined forces to create a unique outdoor twilight market, beer garden, gourmet street food and live music event in a family-friendly setting on the lush green grass of the club. The market kicks off this Saturday with live local musician Micka Scene. Gather your friends, family and take your picnic blanket for a night of delicious food (vegie, vegan and gluten-free options) artisan, designer, handmade and vintage markets. At the Mullumbimby Leagues Club, Manns Road, Mullumbimby, this Saturday from 3-9pm.

10. Ocean Film Festival in Byron Bay: Curated to mesmerise and enthral, the Ocean Film Festival showcases more than two hours of sublime footage taken above and below the water's surface. This carefully curated selection of short films documents the beauty and power of the ocean and celebrates the divers, surfers, swimmers and oceanographers who live for the sea's salt spray, who chase the crests of waves and who marvel at the mysteries of the big blue. At the Byron Theatre, 69 Jonson St, Byron Bay, the festival will offer two shows on Tuesday, March 6, and Wednesday, March 7, from 7pm. Cost $33.50. For more, visit oceanfilmfestival.com.au.